Democrats coming to terms with Bill Clinton's misconduct?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 16, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Tucker. Thank you so much. Welcome to "Hannity." Major breaking news tonight, Democratic Senator Al Franken accused of sexual misconduct by one woman and harassment by another. These allegations are so bad that the liberal outlet Slate Magazine tonight is calling for the senator to resign.

Tonight you will hear from Senator Franken's accusers. And if you were shocked or even surprised by these allegations, you shouldn't be. Because Senator Franken has a long history of very vile and repulsive behavior. Now, we're going to give you the information I promise you won't see anywhere else tonight about Senator Al Franken including how he joked about drugging and raping women.

Now these new accusations are part of a pattern that we have evidence tonight. We will expose it in tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

All right. In the case of Senator Al Franken, here is what we have. He admitted to some of it and we have irrefutable photographic evidence. Let me explain. Actress, model, radio host Leanne Tweeden, who has been on this program many times came, forward today with stunning allegations against Democratic Senator Al Franken, that he is now admitting too and he is now apologizing for.

Now, according to Tweeden, during a 2006 USO tour in Afghanistan, then-citizen Al Franken had written a skit where he kissed Tweeden and Franken demanded that they quote, "rehearse it back stage." After Tweeden refused, she described what allegedly happens next at a press conference earlier today. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEANNE TWEEDEN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: He just put his hand on the back of my head. And he mashed his face against -- I mean, it happened so fast. He mashed his lips on my face and he stuck his tongue in my mouth so fast. And all I could remember is that, his lips were really wet and it slimy. In my mind I called him fish lips the rest of the trip because that's just what it reminded me off, I don't know why. And he stuck his tongue down my mouth. And I remember I pushed him off with my hands. And I just remember -- I almost punched him. So, because every time I think of him now like my hands clinch on the fist and I'm sure, that's probably why. And I said, "If you ever do that to me again, I am not going to be nice about it at the second time."

I was violated. I just felt like, you know, he betrayed my thrust and obviously that is not what I wanted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And it gets worst from there. Look at this photo. While leaving from Afghanistan, Tweeden fell asleep and Franken proceeded as you can see there to grope her. Now Tweeden says that she didn't even know what happened until after she got home and looked at the pictures of this trip.

Now Tweeden further detailed the incident at a news conference earlier today. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TWEEDEN: There's photo of Al doing his, you know, this on my breasts like looking at the camera just kind of like smirking and smiling like, "Hey, look at me."

He just thought he could get away with it and that it was OK and that it was funny.

Nothing like that is ever funny. I mean, is it funny if he does that to your sister or your daughter or your wife?

In context of already assaulting me backstage and all the little petty things he was doing to belittle me and how he treated me and sort of, you know, in succession and then it ended with that.

Look, I was afraid to speak out 11 years ago. I wanted to say something and there are people around me who said, oh my God, you will get annihilated and you will never work in this town again and I was afraid of that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And this afternoon, Leanne Tweeden did an interview and she got very emotional. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, CNN)

TWEEDEN: It's not a feel good thing. And I still feel sort of embarrassed about it.

You know, you're always -- and I want to be cliche but you know, you talk about trying to leave the world a better place for your kids, you know? Sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nothing to be sorry about.

TWEEDEN: I don't think I was going to do that. But you know, you do, you want to live, you know, you try to set an example for your children, right? You want to leave the world a better place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, I also interviewed Leanne Tweeden on my radio show earlier today, listen in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What do you think should happen? I know they were trying to pressure you in the press conference. Does something like that warrant -- does he belong in the Senate?

TWEEDEN: You know, I'm not calling for him to step down. That is not why I came out with this, I just want other people -- there might be other girls that he did this to. And obviously, you have one on the phone right now that's talking with me and there might others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Al Franken did issue a statement apologizing for the photo but claims to not remember the backstage kissing incident. It reads in part, quote, "I don't know what was in my head when I took that picture and it doesn't matter. There's no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate."

Now Franken is also agreeing to a Senate ethics investigation which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for and then Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Clair McCaskill quickly supported because they have no choice. An ethics investigation in my mind takes too long and by the way, is it a delay tactic? It's also funny how some Republicans are giving Franken, well, are they giving him a pass by only calling for an investigation? Leanne Tweeden is also weighing in and saying, it should go even further than that by having an outside investigation into this senator's inexcusable actions.

Now what Franken has admitted too, which we have photographic evidence right there, and what he was accused of doing is pretty downright creepy. But sadly, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Al Franken. Things you probably won't hear on any other show.

For example, on the Senate floor in 2010, Senator Franken described his USO trips and call Leanne Tweeden beautiful. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. AL FRANKEN, D-MINN.: I was kind of a co-host with a beautiful woman named Leeann Tweeden and we'd do comedy routines and introduce the music and introduce the cheerleaders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now Franken is also being accused of harassing a second woman, Melanie Morgan, a radio TV personality. Also the co-founder of the website Media Equalizer. Morgan is alleging it back in 2000 while appearing with Franken on Bill Maher's show on ABC "Politically Incorrect," the two had a heated debate on camera which then continued backstage. According to Melanie Morgan, Franken then got her phone number from one of the show's producers and called her three separate times, she said harassing her, until Morgan threatened to call the police.

Now, I interviewed Melanie Morgan about these accusations of harassment on my radio show earlier today. Let's listen in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Melanie, what are people to think when we don't have a picture like in the case of Leanne? How do people sort through and get to the truth?

MELANIE MORGAN, CO-FOUNDER, MEDIA EQUALIZER: That is a great question. And it's one as a journalist of over 30 years of experience, I wrestle with every single day. You know, you have to take these instances and these testimonials by different women -- and it's usually women, although in Hollywood as we've learned, sometimes it's men -- and you have to look at the whole content in which these allegations are made.

You know, I wanted to give Judge Roy Moore the benefit of the doubt because it was 40 years ago that he was accused of doing some inappropriate things. I think that people of Alabama are definitely going to make a judgment on what they think is true and what is not true. I can only speak to the truth that I experienced which was a very aggressive and almost obsessive behavior that Senator Al Franken displayed towards me when he was a writer and performer on "Politically Incorrect" with Bill Maher.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, like in the case of Senate candidate Roy Moore, these are all very serious allegations that needs to be fully investigated in this case by the Senate's Ethics Committee. And to be fair, we did reach out to Senator Franken. We did invite him on the show to tell his side of the story. You just heard part of my radio interviews with Leanne Tweeden and Melanie Morgan. Now, we also invited those that had accused Roy Moore on this program. We will also reached out to Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, so far they didn't get back to us. No comment.

Now, when it comes to Senator Al Franken here is what you probably haven't heard. He has a long history of making all kinds of vicious, vile, completely out of line comments. He is also a massive hypocrite when it comes to sexual harassment.

For example, in 1995, he was working on "Saturday Night Live" on a quote "skit" where he suggested drugging and raping Leslie Stahl from "60 Minutes." He said at the time, quote, "I give the pills to Leslie Stahl then when Leslie's passed out I take her to the closet and rape her. And that's why you never see Leslie until February. Or when she passes out I put her in various positions and take pictures of her."

What kind of a person is making jokes about drugging and raping women?

Then in 2000, Al Franken wrote a, quote, So called "satirical article" for Playboy magazine with the headline "Porn-o-Rama!" Most of it is too vulgar to read on TV. But impart, one part in particular, Franken wrote, "I'm talking about the internet which is a terrific learning tool. For example, a couple of years ago, when he was 12, my son used the internet for a sixth grade report on bestiality." And then the article, Franken goes onto fantasize about a machine that would perform oral sex on him.

And it gets worse. In 2008, when Franken was running for Senate, he was forced to apologize for what he wrote in Playboy and his crude in appalling comments about Leslie Stahl. But in his new book, Franklin actually said that he faked those apologies in order to win votes. His own words. He writes, "To say I was sorry for writing a joke was to sell out my career, to sell out who I've been in my entire life. And I wasn't sorry that I had written Porn-o-Rama or pitched that stupid Leslie Stahl joke at 2 in the morning. I was just doing my job."

So I guess based on his own words from this point forward, we can only assume that any apology from "Senator Grope," it will only be lies in order to win votes in the future.

Examples of Franken's despicable behavior don't end there. During a Friars Club roast of Rob Reiner, Franken made jokes about infant rape. How sick do you have to be to make jokes about raping babies?

Then you have Senator Franken explaining how he considered calling Republicans, quote, "gay" when they didn't attend a hearing on an LBGT bill. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANKEN: We had a bill called -- to you know, end discrimination in employment. Employment non-discrimination act. So, no Republican showed up for the hearing which I had never seen before. I had been there for four or five months. And this is the first hearing I had been in where a whole party just didn't show up. So, I am sort of last in line. And I think of saying, like, "I think it's a shame that none of the gay members of the committee showed up. "

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, that's what the devil on one side says?

FRANKEN: Well that's the -- the devil was saying, "Tell the joke! It will kill!"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: To top it all off, there is this photo from 2000 of Al Franken actually again groping Joy Behar on the red carpet. Now maybe they thought it was funny but it makes a lot of people uncomfortable, especially in light of the photo we saw Leanne Tweeden. It looks repulsive. He doesn't even try to hide it. Two cases he's literally posing for the camera. It makes you wonder, are there other photos of Franken doing the same thing?

Just to recap, quickly. Franken is accused of groping and kissing a woman, accused of harassing another, he's made comments about drugging and raping women, and he's also homophobic clearly.

And it doesn't end there. Senator Al Franken is also a hypocrite when it comes to women speaking out about sexual abuse. Just take a look at some of his tweets. Well, "We must address sexual harassment. Reforming arbitration laws will insure survivors can seek justice in court. Thanks to courageous people who have shared #metoo stories including Senator Heitkamp and Senator Hirono and Senator Claire McCaskill and Senator Warren."Now, Franken also praised the women who exposed Harvey Weinstein. It's kind of hypocritical.

Think about this for a second. Just one second tonight. That picture of Leeann Tweeden -- just for one second. You see that got released today. Imagine it was showing a Republican. Imagine the President Trump was in that picture. How would the media act on the issue tonight? They would be the apoplectic. They would be the biggest news story of the year. They would be breathlessly condemning the incident, demanding that person resign immediately not just calling for an ethics committee hearing.

Tonight, Senator Al Franken, well, he should be ashamed as he said he is because it is repulsive. Leanne Tweeden is asleep.

We have to ask again, given this information, everything we now know now considering everyone's raising question who is fit for this office and who is fit for that office, is Senator Franken fit for office?

Now Senator Franken clearly is a pretty sick twisted individual with a warped sense of humor in his own mind that really isn't funny but his actions do need to be evaluated. At the end of the day, it will be the people and his home state that decide. And what's really shocking, what's really outrageous, is that Senator Franken is not alone when it comes to accusations of sexual misconduct against members of Congress.

According to a new office compliance numbers that were release today since 1997, 15 million of your taxpayer dollars have been used to settle allegations of sexual misconduct, discrimination and other cases against members of Congress. Why don't they pay themselves? In other words, you're subsidizing their behavior and for years it's been kept secret even though there have been 264 cases settled.

Now there are also reports about what is being called the Capitol Hill creep list which helps warn people about which members of Congress and congressional employees to avoid.

And finally tonight, a quick update on the Clinton's day of reckoning. For years, we have been shedding a light on the allegations of sexual misconduct by Bill Clinton and how Hillary smeared all of those accusers and all of their friends did -- they smeared, slandered, besmirched. We went into great detail last night in our opening monologue. We broke it down on all of its detail. We encourage you if you didn't see it, go back, you may want to see it.

So now after nearly 30 years of covering for Bill Clinton, now the media is finally realizing, "Oh, wait a second, Bill Clinton, we kind of enabled him, he is a sexual predator."

Take a look at some of these headlines. One from Vox. It says, "Bill Clinton should have resigned: What he did to Monica Lewinsky was wrong and he should have paid the price." The New York Times even says, "What about Bill? Sexual misconduct debate revives questions about Clinton."

We have to ask what took everyone in the liberal mainstream media so long. Is it because they're Democrats and they like their policies? It's time they all come forward. They enabled that abusive predatory behavior for decades. And by the way, as a result many women suffered.

We have a lot more to come tonight.

Coming up, reaction to this monologue. Also, we have some on the left turning on the Clinton's. And later, fake news, CNN, you will not going to believe what they have done. They have so out done themselves. I will explain this incredibly idiotic story that they call news. You won't want to miss this tape. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT: I want to say one thing to the American people. I want to you listen to me. I am going to say this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman. Ms. Lewinsky.

Indeed I did have a relationship with Ms. Lewinsky, that was not appropriate. In fact it was wrong. It constituted a critical lapse in judgment and a personal failure on my part for which I'm solely and completely responsible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was President Bill Clinton's infamous lie about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. For years, we have been shining a light on the allegations of sexual misconduct by President Clinton and again, liberals have given him a pass for nearly 30 years.

The women that have been involved smeared, slandered, besmirched, thrown down the stairs, bimbo eruptions. We have left wing comedian Chelsea Handler actually tweeted an apology last night to Juanita Broaddrick for not knowing her story. Handler's tweet read in part, quote, "You're right I apologize to you for not knowing your story. Democrats along with the Republicans and the rest world's political parties all need to do a better and respect the first-hand accounts of victims. I believe you."

Joining us with reaction to my opening monologue and more. Fox News contributors Tomi Lahren, Jessica Tarlov, I call him "Senator Grope." I mean, he is grabbing a sleeping women's breasts. This isn't an allegation. It's not he said and she said. We have the evidence.

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely. We do have the evidence. Irrefutable as you said in your opening monologue as well. Democrats are swift to condemn it. I actually haven't seen anyone defend it, including Senator Franken himself and he even called the foreign investigations into his own actions. Think he acted pretty responsibly considering the irresponsible actions that sets this all off.

And most importantly we need to consider the facts that we are officially in the territory of no partisan affiliation with this. We have gross guys on both sides of the isle. And we shouldn't be making any arguments on the basis of who we would like to see in office.

HANNITY: It's interesting. In the case of the Roy Moore situation, I said the same thing. If true it's despicable. If true it's disgusting. I did a hard interview with him. A lot of people, you know, praised me for the interview. And I said, you have to answer these questions. At the end of the day it's going to be the people of Minnesota and the people of Alabama.

TARLOV: Absolutely. I think the real difference here where you look at what Al Franken and how he is responding and you look at a Roy Moore, you even look at what happened when Donald Trump was accused of sexual assault. And there has been --

HANNITY: By the way, in the case of Donald Trump, I interviewed most of those women in The New York Times, they all said it was false. One after another.

TARLOV: They all said I accused him of this and I take it back, it never happened.

HANNITY: No, they came on this program. Go back and look at that article. I brought many of them on this show and they all said, they were taken out of context purposely by the New York Times.

TARLOV: Well, either, I know that -- still moving forward. Either way there is a proper way to deal with these allegations. Whether you think that --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- that was Donald Trump, that picture.

TARLOV: Well, he would still be president. People heard the Access Hollywood tape. And you said in your opening monologue, what would the media be doing if this was --

HANNITY: Here is my question.

TARLOV: The media went crazy when it was Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Didn't the media and liberals in this country protect the Clintons for 30 years?

TARLOV: I haven't been alive and -- that long. It would appear that way, yes. And there are a lot interesting points --

HANNITY: More than it appears, they did.

TARLOV: No. But this is also being led by younger generation. I think that point is important.

(CROSSTALK)

No. And I think that that's important. There are people who did not grow up with the Clintons. They were not paying attention.

HANNITY: Okay. But we know they got a pass even in 2016.

TARLOV: They got a pass, she's lost the election.

HANNITY: Well, no, they got a pass because she took money from countries that abused women, killed gays and lesbians, persecuted Christians and Jews and nobody wanted to hear when that second debate happened. And Juanita and Paula and Kathleen were there, Tammy.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, and this goes beyond Bill Clinton. It goes to Hillary as well. And I know that the liberals hate it when we still talk about Hillary. But it's important when we go all the way back to Bill and then we follow through Hillary. She just ran for president on the whole women card, the whole female empowerment. Hillary is just as responsible as Bill was. As you've mentioned, bimbo eruptions squad, come on!

TARLOV: Tomi, if Bill Clinton raped Juanita Broaddrick, I don't know how you can say that Hillary Clinton is just as responsible as Bill Clinton. I think about what you're saying here. I understand you want to say, she enables --

LAHREN: Isn't she an enabler? Jessica, won't make her an enabler? If you have a bimbo eruption --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Rape and enabling.

LAHREN: -- you work to blackmail and discredit the accusers, are you not also responsible?

TARLOV: There is responsibility and then there is raping someone. They are completely different. You are conflating to a very different things that I don't think that anyone --

HANNITY: I just got some breaking news. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is now saying, Bill Clinton should have resigned over the Lewinsky affair.

LAHREN: And here is the point I made last night. I think you know more about the Clinton's. You know Doug Schoen very well. I do.

HANNITY: But the reality is, you have Kathleen Willey. I took the time and I went to interview them. The second interview that Juanita gave first to Lisa Meyers and me. And nobody wanted to pay attention in the media. In this campaign it was brought up. Hillary, it's old news. Is it really when you say you're the woman's champion of the world? You take money from countries that abuse women. She's never said that, she said, women have a right to be believed but she never commented on the women that accused her husband. Is that hypocritical on her part?

TARLOV: Yes. It is. And she suffered for it. I mean, if you look at the female turn out for her. If you look at even what happened in the Democratic primaries where Bernie Sanders won 18 to 29 year olds. And I believe within 80 percent of the context by six to one ratio. You know that she was hurt by her brand of feminism. And a lot of thing that she was saying did not ring true to people.

Again, I'm going back to what Tomi just said. It's really a separate issue to have been the wife of someone who is accused of rape and to have actually raped someone. I think that Clintons were certainly --

HANNITY: You never saw an interview with Juanita Broaddrick.

TARLOV: I did. I actually did on the network last week.

HANNITY: Did you believe her?

TARLOV: It's certainly a compelling story. I brought a lot of accounts on this.

HANNITY: Do you believe Kathleen Willey?

TARLOV: If you believe that every woman should have the right to --

HANNITY: Gennifer Flowers was thrown down the stairs on "60 Minutes" in '92 and turned out Bill Clinton had to admit he had an affair with Gennifer Flowers.

TARLOV: Yes. I mean, he obviously had an affair with this woman. I understand how serious these accusations are. If we are going to be the party of women --

HANNITY: But Kathleen Willey, Paula Jones and Juanita were not, that was not consensual. All three of them. All right. Tomi, let's bring you in.

LAHREN: Well, of course it wasn't consensual. And now look at this staff, we go back and we look at it. You have to set a precedent, and the precedent was Bill and everyone was looking at a way when it was Bill. And then all of a sudden when there are Republicans, now the wives being shown on them, of course we're still talking about Donald Trump. We're talking about an "Access Hollywood tape."

Meanwhile, we have discussing pictures right in front of us. Why are we still going back to Donald Trump, I don't understand when we should be talking about the President setter which was Bill Clinton, which was Hillary Clinton. I am still going to stick to that. Hillary was a part of this. She covered up for Bill. The mainstream media covered up for them - -

TARLOV: Tomi, if you're going by a time line I believe Roy Moore was allegedly assaulting 14-year-olds before Bill Clinton was doing --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: One at a time. Hang on. Tomi, I will give you a chance to answer. Go ahead.

LAHREN: We didn't know about Roy Moore until two weeks ago. It might have happened long, long ago. But how long have we known about Bill? How long have we known this? And how long has the mainstream media shielded him, shielded Hillary, still said, I'm with her. Female empowerment, first, female president, I'm sorry I didn't want that as my first female president. Someone that had a bimbo eruption squad and were to discredit Bill accusers. I'm not with her. But still you stood by her, you are with her. Where were you? Where were the feminists, Jessica? Where were you?

TARLOV: They were sitting right here in this chair, they were sitting all over the country supporting a woman who was advocating agenda that would have made women's lives in this country better by raising the minimum wage. By getting quality affordable healthcare. I totally --

HANNITY: But wait, I got to jump in. She took money from countries where women --

TARLOV: The State Department --

HANNITY: Excuse me. She took millions of dollars from countries where her foundation that abuse women. Women are told how to dress. They can't travel without a male permission. They can't vote in some of these countries. Marital rape is legal in some of these countries. Domestic abuse is legal in some of these countries. She took millions from most countries. Jessica, you wouldn't take a dime from people that have those beliefs, would you?

TARLOV: Well, I don't work in that kind of business.

HANNITY: I didn't say that. If you have the chance --

TARLOV: No. You're also talking that. When she was in the State Department --

HANNITY: No, I'm talking about, the Clinton Foundation.

TARLOV: No. Her husband's foundation --

HANNITY: Excuse me. Would you take --

TARLOV: Donald Trump has business in those countries.

HANNITY: Would you take money from countries that abused women, killed gays and lesbians for who they are and persecute Christians and Jews? Would you?

TARLOV: No there are better countries to take money from. But Donald Trump has businesses operating in these countries as well as Jared Kushner.

HANNITY: Lahren?

LAHREN: It is amazing how we're back to Donald Trump. We really cannot stay on the Clintons, we can't talk about Hillary. Because it always goes back to Trump. Well, he has businesses --

TARLOV: It's the only thing you talk about, Tomi.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me ask you both a really tough question. We have about 20 seconds each. Tomi, let's start with you. What do you do in these cases when it's he said, she said. And then it becomes he said versus she said, she said, she said. How do people -- I think it's important for people to know truth. How do you get to the truth?

LAHREN: I don't know how you get to the truth. But I am hoping if there is a silver lining on all of these is that the young women either side of the political divide will find the courage to speak up and not wait 20 years. I think moving forward, that's going to be the best solution. So, if you have an issue or a problem, someone touched you, you don't want to be touched, say something as it's happening because we are in a climate right now where you have the opportunity to stand up. And so, I would hope that women across the board would be able and empowered enough to do that.

HANNITY: Jessica. Twenty seconds.

TARLOV: I agree with. Women in this country are having a moment. And I think it's incredibly important or people who are interested in hearing our stories. And I would also add that there are a lot of industries that are not being paid attention too. We happen to work in media. And media and politics are shiny and bright and people would pay attention to that.

HANNITY: Hollywood, the music industry, the casting couch.

TARLOV: Absolutely. There are countless people who are working in fast food restaurants were getting harassed every day who are, you know, working in homes and not being treated properly.

HANNITY: Understood.

TARLOV: So, speak up and use whatever platform you can.

HANNITY: Thank you both for being with us. I appreciate it.

TARLOV: Thanks a lot, Sean.

HANNITY: Thank you, Tomi.

All right. When we come back, Hillary Clinton is feeling the heat. She is lashing out at the possibility. We have breaking news tonight, special counsel to investigate her corrupt Uranium One deal. Sebastian Gorka, Peter Schweizer are here.

Also, later, we'll show you the most insane fake news report from CNN in their history. And that says a lot. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: The Uranium One story has been debunked count less time. It's a false charge that the Trump administration is trying to drum up in order to avoid attention being directed to them. This is such an abuse of power. It goes right to the rule of law. If they sent a signal that we're going to be like some dictatorship, some authoritarian regime were political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated, that rips at the fabric at the contract we have, that we can trust our justice system.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Really. Hillary talking about the rule of law and a possibility that a special counsel to investigate her role, and that whole corrupt Uranium One deal. She is obviously getting nervous. Here more with reaction, author of the bestselling book "Clinton Cash." Really? We're getting a lecture on the rule of law? I watch people now assail you even the Trump crowd is now trying to come to the defense I noticed of Hillary Clinton. I want to give you a chance to explain to people all of the connections here. I will hand it to you.

PETER SCHWEIZER, "CLINTON CASH," AUTHOR: Thank you, Sean. Look, this is a story that begins in 2005. Bill and Hillary Clinton helped Frank Giustra, a Canadian investor get very, very rich, and uranium deposits in Kazakhstan from a Kazakhs government. And we now have a video deposition from the Kazakhs uranium minister at the time, going through detail how they were extorted by then Senator Hillary Clinton to grant those concessions to Frank Giustra. She was on the services committee and she wouldn't meet with Kazakhs officials. Her committee had responsibility of the distribution of funds for them. She made it clear no uranium for Giustra. You are not going to get your support from the federal government. After Giustra got the uranium deposits he sent $30 million to the Clinton foundation.

HANNITY: What is the time line on that?

SCHWEIZER: Yes. That is 2005, that is when the deal happens. Within two months he sends the first $30 million to the Clinton foundation. 2007 they do what was called a reverse merger. They take those Kazakhs assets and put them in a company called Uranium One. They acquire uranium assets in the United States. In 2010 the Russian government said we want to buy Uranium One. That triggers the federal approval of the United States as the U.S. federal government and the state department is considering that deal, the chairman of Uranium One sends $2.35 million to the Clinton foundation, to a private foundation. It was never disclosed. It was only discovered by going through Canadian tax records. Bill Clinton gives a half million dollar speech. That is going through for approval to a company in Russia that is involved financially with Uranium One. The ties and the deals go on and on. Sean, it's about to get more interesting, because we know some details about this lobbyist. This source coming forward.

His name is William Campbell who lives in Florida, he was with Cassidy and associates a big lobbying firms in D.C. were he lobbied on Russian interests from 2007 to 2008. Then he started his own firm and was paid $50,000 a month by the Russians for lobbying. His contract was "to improve the media and political environment in the U.S. in respect to the surprise of the Russian uranium products" and "to set up meetings with U.S. administration officials, members of congress and other key opinion elite and Russian government officials." This is a very inside guy coming forward, a whistle blower.

HANNITY: We had Putin bad actors in the United States. Mueller was the FBI Director. Eric Holder was one of the nine signing off on the deal. Committee. Then you have bribery extortion, kickbacks, money laundering, and racketeering. Mueller had to know. A FBI informant. Four years informant, then he got tapes, documents, e-mails firsthand account. Putin was using, breaking all of the laws to get a foothold in the uranium market they knew in 2009.

SCHWEIZER: You're right, Sean. In fact the purchase of Uranium One was announced by Vladimir Putin himself. It was reported in the Moscow Times. Which was an English language publication in Moscow. He personally released the funds to purchase Uranium One in the United States. The argument the Clinton defenders use is other government agencies that were involved in the process, she didn't do it by herself. From the stand point of bribery, that is irrelevant.

If you're a Congressman on a committee and the committee votes unanimously for something, but you got paid to vote for that, it doesn't matter what your colleagues did. You committed bribery and this needs to be investigated.

HANNITY: All right. Peter, we will stay in on this. And by the way the FBI informant, we are just talking about, his name was revealed today, we have John Solomon and Sarah Carter coming, thank you Peter. Here now with reaction to all of that. Fox news national security strategist, former deputy assistant to the president, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Dr. Gorka you respond to that we import uranium into the country. We now these things were happening and Putin built a network in the United States, why anyone would allow a foreign entity to have interest in uranium. We need more and have to import it. It never made sense, did it?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Not at all. Not only do we need it. There is legislation that is active today that says America should be absolutely self-sufficient on uranium. It's a strategic asset and we must not rely upon anyone else. Hillary Clinton, as the chairman, the chairman of that committee approved this deal. The question is how far up the chain does this go. Does it go to President Obama as well? If you look at the statements from Hillary the last 48 hours. To quote, the lady does protest too much. The heat is on. Finally we have a chance. I know Fox viewers had been very, very cynical. That these people are Teflon coated and they never paid the price for their crime. But it seems that finally, under Trump administration, this rampant criminal cartel which goes by the name of Clinton will finally see some form of justice in the near future.

HANNITY: Let me dovetail to the issue of "Senator Grope," Al Franken and that disgusting picture. Your thoughts.

GORKA: If, you know, someone said to me tonight, you know poor Judge Moore all he has to do is change ticket and become a Democrat. Then he would be Teflon coated as well. At the end of the day this things are outrageous. The fact that the left seems to have double standard on the issues. Only Republicans get in trouble for these kinds of behaviors. These are all inexcusable. Any kind of sexual act of this nature. Whether it is an assault or something that shames a woman afterwards. Taking a photograph while they are asleep, a sexual nature. Al Franken, I don't want to see, not just the GOP. I want to see the Democrat Senators to call for Al Franken's removal, resignation and recall.

HANNITY: When you talk about a double standard all the years Democrats have bent over backwards, they had thread every need and skated every razor's edge so they could defend the Clinton's. There was in this sense, we knew there was collusion when Hillary stole the primary from Bernie. We knew there was media collusion to help Hillary to win. And that was proven. We knew that, via WikiLeaks. Here we are 30 years later. They did all the way up and through until last year's election. We have to wonder how do they hold the mantle in their minds when it's not accurate they're for women rights, gay and lesbian rights, freedom of religion. She takes money from those other countries. No word from Hillary today. Had a hit squad going out, there bimbo eruptions smearing all those women that did speak out. Your thoughts.

GORKA: They preach one thing and they do the opposite. Democrats are to be the Party of sexual quality, trans rights, protecting the victim. What do we find? The exact opposite. It's a good rule of thumb they accuse someone else of doing something, they are probably doing it themselves. But the interesting thing Sean, look at the article in The New York Times just two days ago. Calling Bill Clinton out for being a sexual predator. It looks as if Hillary and Bill are no longer relevant to the DNC. They will be thrown under the bus. It took 30 years, but it might be happening.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, thank you for being with us. When we come back you have heard about the FBI informant. The news media have now outed him. John Solomon and Sarah Carter is up next. You will see one of the most ridiculous reports on fake news CNN, you don't want to miss this straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity" as we reported last night, the Hill John Solomon out with another huge massive bomb shell story on the FBI's investigation and to Hillary Clinton's private email server. According to this report deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe issued an e-mail declaring the Clinton investigation has been given "a special status" and handled by a small team of high ranking FBI officials. There is more tonight on the Russian bribery case. Reuters now has released the name of the FBI informant. One that had the NDA lifted. John is also reporting that tonight the Democratic Senator from the state of California Dianne Feinstein wants to speak with him.

Joining us now, The Hill's John Solomon along with investigative reporter, Sarah Carter. I don't know where to begin. The fact that this informant's name was released. That is troublesome to me, but more troublesome, I will let you both address this. John, first, more troublesome is the fact their Justice Department is leaking, he doesn't have information when I know that is a lie.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Yes, are you right, Sean. We have seen the Attorney General Jeff Sessions try to say there was no connection between Uranium One and the Russian bribery case. We have seen the Deputy General say that. Now we saw two anonymous officials saying that. That what we say back to that is people should tune into the hill next week. We will show people the real FBI documents that the FBI learned in real time about the Russian bribery case and the connection to the Uranium One. There will be no doubt about it, when the documents are put into the public domain.

HANNITY: You guys are going to be Woodward and Bernstein by the time this is all over. Sarah, let me get your take on this. You know who the FBI informant is. You both know. You have both talked to him. We know who the attorney is. How extensive, they're trying to down play what he has. How extensive is it and what do you think of the release of his name.

SARAH CARTER, CIRCA NEWS: Well, I know he is very concerned about the release of his name. He didn't authorize that. He was contacted by the reporter from Reuters. I asked him what he would want me to say through his attorney when I speak to Sean tonight. He said what he like to get out there at the time the reporter contacted him you know he has been terribly ill. He has been battling cancer, not only with the U.S. government but he is very sick. He is battling cancer and going through chemo. All of these now are coming out. He is in a battle for not only his life, but in a battle against what he perceives is people in the U.S. Government that don't want this story to come out. There is so much information, Sean that he is willing to share with the public to set the record straight. Believe me, we are getting it out there. He will have his say. His voice will be heard.

HANNITY: Four years an informant. He knew about the bribery, extortion, kickbacks and money laundering of Putin's agents if you will in the U.S.?

CARTER: Yes and he will be able to lay that out for everyone and he will do that for congress. Specifically for congress. John and I have been working on this for months and months. Another clarification in the story. They called him a lobbyist. He was not a lobbyist. He was a consultant. Whish was very different. Remember, he was the one that came to the U.S. Government. He came to the Justice Department with this information.

HANNITY: I guessing, John, at the end this FBI informant will be the hero that helps -- go ahead.

SOLOMON: I don't know if he is a hero that is other people's decisions. The white hats and black hats on people. He is going to be an extraordinary fact witness, because he has gathered so much information. There are video tapes of Russians opening up brief cases full of cash. This are the people that we then gave uranium and nuclear fuel contracts.

HANNITY: This is happening before signing off on Uranium One. They knew about bribery, extortion, kickback, money laundering before, they knew it was Putin and did it anyways. The Russians must think we're really dumb.

SOLOMON: That is funny you say that, Sean. There was a conversation with the informants that she said that about Americans. The Russians really had thought they played America on this one.

HANNITY: Wow, all right. We will get to the bottom of this. Let me go back to the story of McCabe. We had the tarmac meeting. We had Sarah, it's not an investigation it's a matter. The exoneration letters written beforehand. Now Andrew McCabe was given a special status. Is that equal justice under the law, Sarah? Special status, do I get special status when they investigate me?

CARTER: No, we don't. According to FBI officials involved in the investigation that is something they were so concerned about. A lot of the FBI agents had reported this, they're reporting this, this is very important. There was no special status for other people. There was special status for Hillary Clinton. We can see progressively by all of the evidence what former Director James Comey did and how he changed things. Gross negligence was removed. These are issues the congress as well as the DOJ is looking into. Remember there is an inspector general investigation. So we will see where this will lead. But I can tell you this, Sean, there are FBI agents out there that truly believed there was no equal justice here.

HANNITY: Thank god for those few. John, don't think you slipped and passed me, when you are not catching it. You talked about next week and Monday. Don't think you're getting off the show without me asking you specifically where are you going with this next step? This is unpeeling the layers of an onion. And I think when we get to the core, it will be pretty rotten.

SOLOMON: Listen there are allegations in the public this guy didn't have anything to do with Uranium One reporting. We will show that is simply not true.

HANNITY: That Reuters -- the Justice Department leak was wrong?

SOLOMON: What the lawyers are quoted as saying. They don't think there is a connection to Uranium One and the case. We have seen documentation that absolutely refutes that.

HANNITY: Sarah?

CARTER: Absolutely, it absolutely refutes that. So stay tuned.

HANNITY: Let me go back to the Russian dossier. Sarah I will stick with on this, this is another matter, we had been all over the email server, and I think this will all come back into play. The Russian dossier we know that Hillary bought and paid for this will Michael Steele and we know that I was false. And we know that is salacious and yet they ran with it to influence an election. Here is my question. They look at Trump-Russia collusion and they have nothing. Even the Manafort indictment is nothing related to this. And you have Hillary paying a guy, flying from Russia, why is that not investigated by Robert Mueller, Sara?

CARTER: Who knows? I mean, I don't know. Maybe he is. We would hope that he would be, right. He went beyond the realm of investigation when he wrapped up Paul Manafort and others to hand out indictments. We just don't know. I don't want to make any assumptions there, but we do know the judiciary and other committees are looking at this very closely. We know that Glen Simpson the owner of fusion GPS testified and also talked about spreading this dossier.

HANNITY: What about Session's testimony this week about the special council, reaching the standard?

CARTER: Well I can only hope that Session stands by his word, the Attorney General stands by his word and moved forward with that.

HANNITY: All right guys. We are looking forward to that report on Monday. Thank you for being with us. You will see the most insane ridiculous fake news by liberal CNN. You don't want to miss it, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Welcome back to Hannity. Before we go tonight. We wanted to share something with you. On this show we repeatedly expose fake news, liberal's CNN's ridiculous coverage of President Trump. Tuesday night they put out one of their dumbest reports yet. Anchor Errol Barnett actually aired the segment about how the inside of a dog's ear look like President Trump's face. Wow this is CNN, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERROL BARNETT, CNN INTERNATIONAL NEWSROOM HOST: We like seeing things, cheeses and a Cheeto. The Virgin Mary in a grilled cheese. A question mark on a cow.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does she have any other punctuation marks on her?

BARNETT: but if you think you have had an earful of Donald Trump? Check out what's in the ear of a beagle in Britain named Chief. Brace yourself.

(DOG HOWLING)

Some howled with.

(LAUGHTER)

Others found it violently upsetting. Owner Jane Robinson was taking photos of her beagle's ears to give to the vet, because she had an ear infection. A friend first noticed the resemblance.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She was like no, no, there is something in the ear. She says it's Donald Trump.

BARNETT: Jade posted the photo to Facebook. Chief went viral.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: You can't make this up. Now, what's worse? That report or when this is CNN reported that President Trump likes two scoops of ice cream and only gives his guests one. You decide. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. This show is not the mainstream left wing biased destroy Trump media. We are fair and balanced. Thanks for being with us.



Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.