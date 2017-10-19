Gutfeld: Krugman deserves a prize for being this wrong about Trump

In 2008 Paul Krugman won the Nobel Prize in economics. Isn't it time he gets another?

Remember what he said way back on Election Day? Quote, "It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump. And markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover? A first-pass answer is never." That's pretty awesome for a garden gnome.

But he's no garden gnome. He's a Nobel Prize-winning economist. A garden gnome could run circles around this bearded butthead. And every time he gets it wrong, he gets a raise. So he must be loaded now, as the stock market broke 23,000 and filings for unemployment benefits plunged to the lowest level since 1973.

So will Paulie admit how wrong he was? I doubt it. Look at him. Put simply, so many would rather see the economy crash than admit Trump's made it great. Just like those who'd rather ignore the defeat of ISIS than admit Trump's direct approach worked. Or that his straight talk on North Korea has finally gotten China to act.

But the Krugmans of the world see Trump behind every rainy day. After all, just weeks ago, Krugman blamed Trump for a nonexistent cholera outbreak in Puerto Rico. He deserves another prize for that, too. Or a pink slip.

Bottom line: So many in the media have made a mint out of picking at wounds. Stories about kneeling, oppression, division, phone calls. But turn off that noise for a minute and ask yourself: Has America changed much since the election as the economy grows and ISIS dies? Yes, it got better.