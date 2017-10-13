Veteran wounded by Iranian bomb talks Trump's Iran decision

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," October 13, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, "THE STORY" ANCHOR: Breaking tonight, new achievements: President Obama was most proud of, his healthcare act and his agreement to curtail Iran's nuclear ambition, received major blows today as President Trump seeks to take apart the Obama legacy. The handover that cold day in January was the beginning of the Trump way of viewing the country and its goals. So, what could not be achieved in Congress is now getting the pen and phone treatment that President Obama himself once turned to.

Tonight, a look at the major move by Mr. Trump to give Americans more options and to roll back subsidies that were never authorized by Congress, and to take a more aggressive stance against the Mullah regime in Iran that has been on a steady march to dominate the Middle East. That is where the story begins tonight. I'm Martha MacCallum. President Trump making a major announcement just hours ago.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: As I have said many times, the Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into. Since the signing of the nuclear agreement, the regime's dangerous aggression has only escalated. Based on the factual record, I have put forward, I am announcing today that we cannot and will not make this certification. We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror, and the very real threat of Iran's nuclear breakout. That is why I'm directing my administration to work closely with Congress and our allies to address the deal's many serious flaws so that the Iranian regime can never threaten the world with nuclear weapons. In the event, we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated.

MACCALLUM: That last line very important, Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor. Chris, good to see you tonight.

CHRIS STIREWALT, FOX NEWS POLITICS EDITOR: Howdy, ma'am.

MACCALLUM: Your thoughts on a big Friday?

STIREWALT: Yes, big Friday, indeed. The president's stepping out sort of off of the -- out of the shallow end of the pool and getting into what could be potentially the most consequential questions that his administration has faced. Not just on Iran, yes, of course, but also on the question about health insurance. He dove all the way into the deep end of the pool on this one by saying that the people who basically were victimized by ObamaCare one time in the sense that they were given health insurance but put in a fairly precarious position in these exchanges that don't work that the president said we're taking your subsidies away. So, he has got to figure out -- so, he is taking these steps forward.

Now, the question is: he's attacked President Obama's legacy very successfully. The future of remembering Barack Obama looks much more he will be remembered as a cultural icon. But there's not going to be a lot of the policy left over behind. The question now is: can Trump and his fellow Republicans, can they come up with what his legacy is going to be. What are they going to do now?

MACCALLUM: Yes, great point. And you know, obviously, throughout the course of the campaign, this was the structure of it, this was the substance of it that he would deconstruct the things that President Obama had put in place -- the Iran deal primary, the healthcare arrangement primary as well. So, as you say, now he's got to implement these things. He's taken executive privilege. He's done the actions that he can do. Because he feels hemmed in, Chris, there's no doubt, by what Congress has been able to do and all of the advice that he's been given against pulling out of this Iran deal in any way, shape or form. He's saying these are the things that I can do on my highway. How will he succeed?

STIREWALT: Well, no is always the easiest answer, right? Things that you don't do, you can never be -- how would you know how it turned out? In the case of Trump on this, so he says OK, we're going to take in both cases what could be considered something of a middle course. We don't know how things are going to work out for the health insurance. He's really trying to force Democrats to the negotiating table by making them willing to believe that he really might do this to the people who are going to lose their health insurance. That he might be OK with using them in this way.

With Iran, he has to convince the Mullahs that he is willing to blow up the whole thing and risk a nuclear arms race in the Middle East and all of that because he's not satisfied with the deal. OK, you got him at the table, now, can you deliver? Now can you deliver? Is the art of the deal a book, just a book on a shelf, or is it really something that he can make good on? He's taking some really big risks in getting us to this point, and really, the teeth and health of the nation and the world in some part hang in the balance.

MACCALLUM: Absolutely. Chris Stirewalt, thank you so much. Good to see you tonight, Chris.

STIREWALT: You bet.

MACCALLUM: So, joining us now, retired Staff Sergeant Robert Bartlett, is an adviser to United Against Nuclear Iran -- a very influential group on this issue. He was severely injured by Iranian bomb while serving in Iraq. Also with us, Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, a Senior Fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, he was at the White House earlier today consulting on the language that you heard from the president today. And Tony, if I may, let me start with you.

LT. COL. TONY SHAFFER, SENIOR FELLOW AT THE LONDON CENTER FOR POLICY RESEARCH: Sure.

MACCALLUM: What's your take on how they arrived at this language and what was it like to be here today on this big announcement?

SHAFFER: Well, look, the bottom line is the White House has been very careful to point out -- let me point out, Martha, there is a theme. The threat is the return of rule of law. President Trump did remove the subsidies which were not authorized by Congress. And here again, and let me just note, I'm amazed by the fact when you speak the truth in this town sometimes it's controversial. The president has rightly called out the Iranians both on the history of their bad acts. Look, I faced off against them. I ran operatives, IRGC in 2003. It's in my book "Operation: Dark Heart," as well as, Martha, pointing out the fact that they have failed to meet their obligations within the framework of the agreement.

The Pentagon, I got from my sources, the Pentagon three months ago, they were not complying. So, simply put, the president, I think, has outlined a very strong both policy, the well-reasoned arc of why we had to step a back, why he's not certifying the deal. And frankly, talking about what we need to do to now push them into some level of compliance is not doing the bad acts against the neighbors, and frankly, tried to kill American citizens.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Sergeant Bartlett, you were deep, personally affected by an Iranian bomb, and you also were deeply against the position of this deal in the first place. So, what are your thoughts today as you look at it, and you look across the course of your own life and interaction with this issue, and you see what action the president took today?

ROBERT BARTLETT, ADVISER TO UNITED AGAINST NUCLEAR IRAN: That's great to see that the American president is for the military. You know, President Barack Obama knew that at least 500 military members had been killed under the influence or hands of Iranians coming into Iraq. And here this president is rolling back some of those bad policies that were basically going to get more Americans killed in the future. So, for me, it's a great day.

MACCALLUM: Sergeant, you talk about an experience that you had on a plane.

BARTLETT: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Share that with us.

BARTLETT: So, here I am, new in the military, 31, just got out of sniper school. I'm on my way back to Fort Stuart, and then we're going to ship over to Iraq. And I'm sitting there, sitting in a seat, and I'm sitting between two ladies. One lady was visiting, younger girl, she was visiting from Sweden and this other lady was next to me. And you could see that she was Middle Eastern descent. And so, I, of course, you know, I'm a single guy, started talking to the one on my right. When I should have been talking to the lady on my left. Because by the time the plane landed, I talked to her and she was an Iranian born American, and now a professor at ASU in the math department. And she had actually said to me, she said she loves this country and she was willing to die for it. And then, you know, six months later, I'd be hit by an Iranian bomb. So, when I heard the president talk about the good Iranians that are there and it's not just -- it's not grouping them all into one, it's the regime.

MACCALLUM: It's a great point. And Tony, there was a very interesting piece in the journal yesterday about -- the other thing this president needs to do is to empower the opposition in Iran. And this article said that they see Iran as very much in the same stages of the game as the Soviet Union was in its final years. Do you agree with that?

SHAFFER: Well, absolutely. Look, President Obama missed a huge opportunity to support the Green Movement back in 2009. Instead, he supported the Arab Spring, we should have fought for a Persian Spring. And that's what President Trump is going to push for now because of the Iranian people, the Persians, are not our enemy. It is the Mullahs, it is their very severe form of this Islamic extremism which rules them and we need to deal with that directly.

MACCALLUM: It's a great point. And you know, the power and the inspirational freedom lies deep in the heart of the people in Iran, and we hope that it's pursued. Thank you so much to both of you for being here tonight. Sergeant, many thanks, and thanks for your service as well to this country. So, breaking tonight, new accusations and allegations against Hollywood Producer, Harvey Weinstein.

JANE FONDA, ACTRESS AND ACTIVIST: I found out about Harvey about a year ago. And I'm ashamed that I didn't say anything right then.

MACCALLUM: So, how did this stay a secret for so long? And what other parts of the industry does it reach into? We will dig in. And there's breaking news in the Las Vegas massacre tonight as police stand by their timeline in a drama that keeps unfolding by the day. A former Vegas police officer is here to tell us what he thinks went wrong.

Plus, critics are crying foul over President Trump eliminating ObamaCare subsidies, but they are missing a very critical detail that top Democrats and the media are ignoring. Former Congressman Jason Chaffetz and Zac Petkanas on that next.

TRUMP: I don't want to make the insurance companies rich. If you look at their stock price over the last number of years, take a look what's happened with those insurance companies. They're making a fortune by getting that kind of money.

TRUMP: We're taking a little different route than we had hoped because getting Congress, they forgot what their pledges were. So, we're going a little different route. But you know what? In the end, it's going to be just as effective and maybe it'll be better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: President Trump earlier today as he takes dramatic moves today to undo ObamaCare and to make good on that promise. Late last night, the White House announced that it will scrap seven billion dollars of ObamaCare government subsidies that go to insurance companies to help them cover people who can't pay. Democrats immediately sounded the alarm with the help of some in the media, despite the fact that those same members of Congress never approved spending this money in the first place at a federal court ruled that those subsidies are illegal. It is simply not the way that we allocate taxpayer funds, they have to go through a process and be approved by Congress. But the response has been largely ignoring that fact.

This is The Washington Post article; it took them nine paragraphs to get to that point. And in this New York Times article, 11 paragraphs down. They talk about the fact that these were illegal, these subsidies. So, how can members be outraged at something that they never authorized? Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry joins us now from the White House with more. Hi, Ed.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, good to see you, Martha. Let's get to the point in the first graph this time, which is that President Trump is deeply frustrated with his fellow Republicans for failing to repeal and replace ObamaCare. But also, with Democrats because he believes they haven't come to the table to try and meet with him, meet him halfway on drastic fixes to ObamaCare. So, what he's saying is he is going to dismantle this law piece by piece.

First, yesterday, we saw this executive order he signed to try and sell insurance across state lines and have other fixes. Today, he spoke to reporters and said he's going much further. Ending these subsidy payments to insurance companies because he believes they're nothing more than a sweetheart deal for these big companies trying to adopt some of that Steve Bannon style drain the swamp rhetoric to rally his base and suggest it's time just to blow up ObamaCare altogether.

What democratic critics like Schumer are saying is what the president is really doing is sabotaging the law, and that these cuts of billions of dollars will hurt the poor and the vulnerable and result in more people being uninsured. Left out of the attacks though, as you noted, is the fact that Congress never actually codified these payments. In fact, speaker Paul Ryan today backing up the president by saying the power of the purse belongs to Congress, not the executive branch whether it's Obama or Trump administration. So, the president, making the case this is a giveaway to insurance companies while Democrats are warning by doing this, the president and Republicans will now own the problems to ObamaCare.

TRUMP: That money is a subsidy for insurance companies. Take a look at their stocks. Look where they are, they're going through the roof from past. I don't know about today, but the insurance companies have made a fortune. That money was a subsidy and almost, you can say, a payoff to insurance companies. And what we have to do is come up with great healthcare.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D-CALIFORNIA: This move, it feels like, a hostage negotiation with the president tweeting out Democrats call me as he continues to hurt low-income patients.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Yes, and in fact, what top officials here at the White House are saying is the president is trying to force Democrats to the table, want them to call him to try to have a big reform plan, not just tinkering around the edges of ObamaCare, he hopes he forces them to the table. But in the meantime, what's happening tonight, Martha, breaking, is that various states like North Carolina, their attorney general, already filing a lawsuit to try and demand that the federal government make these subsidy payments. So, this is all going to be tied up in court yet again, Martha.

MACCALLUM: New York attorney general saying the same thing. Ed, thank you very much.

HENRY: Good to see you.

MACCALLUM: So, as Ed just mentioned earlier this morning, the president tweeted this: "The Democrats, ObamaCare is imploding, massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies have stopped. Dems should call me to fix." He went on to say, "ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece, we will now begin the process of giving America the great healthcare it deserves."

Here now to debate, Jason Chaffetz, former House Oversight Committee Chairman and a Fox News contributor; and Zac Petkanas former senior DNC adviser. Gentlemen, thank you. Good to have you both here tonight. I just want to put up on the screen, and you just saw a piece of this. But this is the kind of headline that was out there today: "Trump ends subsidies for poor people." Jason, you want to weigh in on that?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND FORMER HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: It's just not true. I mean, it was Nancy Pelosi that said, hey, we're going to have to pass ObamaCare in order to find out what's in it. Well, guess what, we found out what's in it, and it went to a federal court. And the federal court ruled that it was illegal to make these payments. So, you can't just wave a magic wand and say we don't care what the federal court says, we don't care what the law is, we need to hand out $7 billion. That's not the way this country works. And that headline is terribly misleading.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, when you look at the subsidy program, which is we pointed out was not legal, that appropriations act. And you consider the fact that the deal that was cut with the Obama administration and insurance companies, that they were outraged at this whole idea in the first place. They said, you know, you try to provide healthcare for everyone, it's going to cost us a fortune. So, the Obama administration engaged with them. They got together and came with this deal, where there would be these subsidies that the insurance companies would get to help them cover the cost. But as a result, the insurance company said, you do that and we will make sure that the premiums go lower. But the premiums never went lower, Zac, so that part of the program never happened.

ZAC PETKANAS, FORMER SENIOR DNC ADVISOR: The piece that you're missing here is that the Republican-led Congressional Budget Office says that this move right here is going to raise premiums by 20 percent, and it's going to increase the federal budget deficit by $200 billion over the next decade. And it's not just them that's saying this, it's the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it's the American medical association. They all realize that this move right here is going to jack up premiums for regular Americans.

MACCALLUM: Premiums are jacking up every day anyway. Have you talked to any small business owners in the country, Zac? I mean, ask anybody who provides insurance.

PETKANAS: So, the response for that is to do something to increase premiums even more. Something that, again, the Republican-led Congressional Budget Office said, that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said?

CHAFFETZ: No, no, no.

PETKANAS: These are people -- these are people who are saying that this move right here is going to raise people's rates not by a little bit, by 20 percent.

MACCALLUM: OK. I think people are so used to things going up. Go ahead, Jason Chaffetz.

CHAFFETZ: No, it's an absolute disaster. I mean, it was President Obama that promised that our premiums were going to go down on average $2,500 per family.

MACCALLUM: Which never happened.

CHAFFETZ: People sold this bill of goods that really never happened.

PETKANAS: How is this going to lower premiums? That's what I want to know. How is this move today going to lower premiums to people when everybody --

CHAFFETZ: Because we've got to get rid of the whole thing.

MACCALLUM: Let me just -- you know, I mean, some of the elements of this are that you would have associations, you know, so you have small businesses, you have people who aren't covered under different plans, they can get together, and purchase insurance together as a collective. This is an idea that's been around for a really long time. And cross-border purchasing has been around for a very long time. It makes sense to a lot of people and, yet, it feels like nobody's ever been able to enact this fairly simple opportunity for people, also for people who want catastrophic care. You know, they say I'm young, I'm healthy, I just want to purchase what I need right now. So, you know, why aren't these ideas something worth trying, Zac, and then the congressman?

PETKANAS: Because it's great if you just want catastrophic care until you get cancer or until you get hit, you know --

MACCALLUM: That's a catastrophe.

PETKANAS: Well, I mean, yes, if you want cancer medication, just on catastrophic -- just on catastrophic care, the insurance companies will go tell you to go take a hike, which is why ObamaCare, the Affordable Care Act was specifically here to put basic protections to make sure that our neighbors are not hit with massive bills, but you don't act responsibly.

CHAFFETZ: Zac, the federal court ruled that that's --

PETKANAS: Well, if the federal appeals court put a hold on that, specifically because of the some of the reasoning that was made in that argument is one of the reasons why the Supreme Court rejected this -- the Burwell Case 63.

MACCALLUM: I've to give Zac the last word. We have got to go.

CHAFFETZ: No, no, no.

MACCALLUM: Thank you very much, gentlemen. We have got to leave it there. Thanks, guys. All right. Coming up tonight, brand new pictures of Harvey Weinstein who doesn't seem to be fairing that badly is out to dinner at nice Italian restaurant, I think, with some friends as more Hollywood icons are speaking out.

EMMA THOMPSON, BRITISH ACTRESS AND SCREENWRITER: This man is on top of a very particular iceberg. You know, I don't think you can describe him as a sex addict, he's a predator.

MACCALLUM: Emma Thompson there and what we are now learning about what's an increasing epidemic, it appears in Tensile Town. Who knew? Who else is caught up in it? And who may have covered it all up? Mollie Hemingway and Jessica Tarlov coming up on that. Plus, breaking new details about the timeline of terror on October the 1st. What police have now said about the minutes before a gunman opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE LOMBARDO, SHERIFF, CLARK COUNTY: Through investigation, we have determined that Mr. Campos had encountered the barricaded door adjacent to the suspect's door at approximately 21:59.

JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CORRESPONDENT: Live from America's news headquarters, I'm Jonathan Hunt. A 14-year-old boy, the most recent casualty of the devastating and catastrophic wildfires sweeping across Northern California. The teen's death brings the death toll to 32. Making this the deadliest week of wildfires in California state history. The fires broke out Sunday and it since swept across eight counties in the region. 90,000 people have been forced from their homes and an estimated 5700 homes and buildings have been destroyed.

Those figures released Friday by the California Department of Forest Industry and Fire. Fire investigators say it'll be weeks before they determine a cause. Right now, about 20 investigators are in Sonoma County alone starting the technical and painstaking process of determining a cause and origin. And right now, that 9,000 firefighters are on scene fighting the flames. I'm Jonathan Hunt, now back to you.

MACCALLUM: Breaking tonight as the Harvey Weinstein saga grows tentacles that go very deep into Hollywood and the industrial media complex. There are signs that a list of accused is growing and that more high-level firings are likely. At entertainment powerhouse, Amazon, they have suspended the head of their video division Roy Price after a producer accused him of sexual harassment. This as Hollywood legends and superstars continue to come forward. Here are actress and activist, Jane Fonda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FONDA: I found out about Harvey about a year ago, and I'm ashamed that I didn't say anything right then. One of the women who has spoken out Roseanne Arquette told me, let's not think that this is some unique, horrific, this goes on all the time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Here's chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt, live in Los Angeles with new developments tonight. Jonathan?

HUNT: Good evening, Martha. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in Hollywood who doesn't think the scandal of rampant sexual harassment, assault, and rape has a long way to run yet and will implicate many more powerful men before it is over. One of the latest to be accused Roy Price, head of the increasingly powerful Amazon Studios. He was put on an immediate leave of absence after two separate allegations. One claimed that he sexually harassed a producer and another from actress Rose McGowan that when she told him, she had been raped by Harvey Weinstein he dismissed her claims outright.

In a series of tweets, McGowan called out Amazon Head, Jeff Bezos, and criticized Amazon for working with the Weinstein Company. Amazon responded with the action against Price and in a statement said, "We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with the Weinstein Company." Meantime, the NBC network continues to face questions about its ties to Harvey Weinstein, and whether the network was reluctant to air, reporter Ronan Farrow's investigation of Weinstein. He eventually published the details including three allegations of rape in the New Yorker.

And via our corporate cousins tonight at the Wall Street Journal, we're hearing the Weinstein Company is exploring options for a complete sale or breakup. As for Harvey Weinstein last night, he was spotted dining at a restaurant near the five star resort in Arizona where he's staying. He's so far, apparently, refused to go to rehab because he can't take his cell phone with him. Also worth remembering that on Wednesday, when TMZ cameras found Weinstein here in Hollywood, Martha, he admitted he needed help, said he's not doing OK. But ended his comments railing against those he considers disloyal and saying he is, quote, a good guy. Long way to go for that rehab, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Wow. Jonathan, thank you very much. So here now Mollie Hemingway senior editor at The Federalist, and Jessica Tarlov, author of America in the age of Trump, both are Fox News contributors. Welcome. Great to have you both with us tonight. You know, this sort of Hollywood symbiosis with the Democratic Party is something that people have been looking at. And I want to look at this quote from George Clooney at the Oscar -- the Academy Awards a few years back, 2005, I believe. And he said we're all a bit out of touch in Hollywood, and I think it's probably a good thing.

We talk about aids in Hollywood and I think it's probably a good thing. He goes on to say, we talk about aids when it was being whispered. We talked about civil rights when it wasn't really popular. And I'm proud to be part of this community. There's this notion, Mollie, and there has been for some time. You know, I don't think it was like this in the 40's and 50's and the good old golden age of Hollywood, but there's like a holier than thou, and yet they are reluctant it seems to sort of turn this same kind of judgment on -- against a man that they obviously all, many, many of them knew was violating and committing violent acts potentially against women.

HOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right. Hollywood is not the only industry where you have these problems. But I do think it is uniquely bad situation because of the amount of money and the amount of power that's in play. But one of the more disappointing things to come out of this is finding out how many people did know and didn't have the courage to speak publicly, thereby allowing more and more women to be harmed by this particular individual, but also that it's not just Harvey Weinstein. It is so much bigger than that. And there are so many more stories that the people have been trying to tell in recent years, and just seeing that journalist and actors and all sorts of people with ties to this industry have let this go on and have not been good citizens helping their fellow men and women who've been persecuted by these men who take advantage of their power.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. You know, in terms of the relationship that has existed between the Democratic Party, Jessica, and the folks in Hollywood, Steven Miller wrote this today on foxnews.com. The party that now has to distance itself from celebrity spokespeople who are content to lecture the rest of the country about their religion, their guns, or their politics, but who couldn't seem to bring themselves to clean up their own house by calling out one of their closest friends and business colleagues for preying upon vulnerable young women for years. Your thoughts?

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: My thoughts are that I don't think that there is going to be blow back against the women, for instance, who may or may not have known what was going on and allowed it to happen. I don't think that this hurts Jane Fonda or Meryl Streep or Glen Close. I think it hurts the industry overall. I think that we're going to be having these incredibly important discussions. I know that, certainly, in liberal circles these are going on not just what donation money has to go back but how can we really change this. Judd Apatow speaking out on it. George

Clooney --

MACCALLUM: Does it make Democrats want to pull away from the close associations that they've had with Hollywood, and it's something that they've truly enjoyed and benefited from for so many years.

TARLOV: Well, certainly. I mean, they're huge donors, right? And politicians like money and they need money to win in an endless campaign cycle. So are people pulling away from a Harvey Weinstein? Yes, absolutely. Are they taking a closer look at people? But I think as an industry, as a whole, no, I don't think that will ever be divorced in this way. I think that the values the Democratic Party values, which a lot of people like to joke now in light of the Harvey Weinstein debacle, that our values about treating women in this way, which is not the case whatsoever. But, you know, equality and social justices and things like that. Those are the parties the Democratic Party values and the values of Hollywood. And I think those will reign in sync.

MACCALLUM: All right. Mollie, your thoughts?

HEMINGWAY: Well, I mean, it is just appalling that this is an industry that have been so condescending to people and the rest of the country, and has lectured so much on how their values are superior to see this rotting cesspool. You know, some of the allegations throughout there actually involve assaults against children. I mean, last year, Corey Feldman talked about how Corey Haim was rape as an 11-year-old. He himself said he was rape by a man -- or was assaulted by a man on set, an adult man. And he says he can't talk about it because of statutes of limitations. We need to help these people get their stories out and really make sure that people aren't hurting people more.

MACCALLUM: Mollie and Jessica, thank you very much. Great to see both of you tonight. So also breaking this evening, new answers about those mystery six minutes before Steven Paddock opened fire on the Vegas strip. A new timeline just released by the Las Vegas police is straight ahead. You don't want to miss that. Also, a huge welcome for President Trump when he became the first sitting president to address a key summit of Christian conservatives. So how did that go? We'll show you. Tony Perkins introduced him and he will join me with a behind the scenes account, moments away.

TRUMP: America is a nation of believers, and together we are strengthened and sustained by the power of prayer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Breaking tonight, Las Vegas police say Steven Paddock intentionally aimed his gunfire at the emergency vehicles as they were moving in to save the lives of people who were at that concert that night. Today, Sheriff Lombardo took to the podium in what turned out to be a very emotional briefing as he defended his police force's response.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I still stand by the time of 21:59, 9:59. It wasn't inaccurate when I provided to you. The circumstances associated with it is inaccurate. Through investigation, we have determined that Mr. Campos had encountered the barricaded door adjacent to the suspect's door at approximately 21:59. In his attempt to gain entry to the 32nd floor, it required him to ascend to another level and eventually make access to the 32nd floor. When you culminate that time line associated from the initial 21:59 to the 22:05, timeline that we're still stand by as the initial volley of fire, Mr. Campos received his wounds in close proximity to 22:05. There is no conspiracy between the FBI, between LVPD, and the MGM. Nobody is attempting to hide anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Quite an afternoon. Here now retired Las Vegas metropolitan police department lieutenant and host of blue lives radio, Randy Sutton. Randy, good evening to you. Good to have you with us tonight.

RANDY SUTTON, BLUE LIVES RADIO HOST: Thanks, Martha. Good to be here.

MACCALLUM: You know, I watched Sheriff Lombardo. We watched him throughout the course of this entire tragedy and the massacre that happened in Las Vegas. It is so clear today that he feels so deeply offended by the suggestion that there was any delay on the part of the Las Vegas police department. What did you take away from that news conference this afternoon?

SUTTON: Well, a couple different things. One is that on the timeline that was so critical, the six minutes that were, you know, we were talking about, he actually did contradict himself. The original report was that he took -- Mr. Campos took fire at 21:59, 9:59. And then there was a six- minute delay between that time and the firing on the mass shooting. So in essence, what the sheriff said today was that 9:59 wasn't when he was shot, but when he first encountered because Paddock had blockaded a door that led to the 32nd floor. That radio communication was what he is referring to. It's not when he was shot. When he got up to that 32nd floor, that's when he was shot. And then apparently, that's when the mass shooting took place.

So, in essence, the MGM's timeline is the accurate one, the 21:59, 9:59 is not accurate. That's from a radio -- that's when he radioed that he had encountered the barricaded door. But here is something that wasn't mentioned, Martha, and this is something that should have been mentioned. That there was a maintenance worker who also reported that there was a man with a rifle firing shots. That hasn't been address. What time was that? That's really critical information. And it wasn't addressed.

MACCALLUM: Yeah, you're right. And, you know, you would make the assumption but, of course, assuming anything is very tricky in these circumstances that when he came out of the door and started firing at Jesus Campos, that is when this other worker heard the gunfire because you can hear Campos and the maintenance worker as he's telling him to get down, to move out of the way. So it also moves up the timeline in terms of the shooting coming out into the hallway, and then it seems like 40 seconds later, which is the timeline that MGM put out, he just turned around and started firing out those windows. But it may have triggered him to move more quickly in the shooting of the concert than he had originally planned, no?

SUTTON: It's very possible. We don't know what he originally planned as far as, you know, he clearly had to be done within a very short proximity because it was the last act of the show. So that's --

MACCALLUM: There was some speculation by Mark Fuhrman that he might have wanted to wait until the lights came up and the show was over, which is what we saw happen in Manchester --

SUTTON: Could be.

MACCALLUM: -- and it's possible that was (INAUDIBLE). I do want to get your thought on the fuel tanks because that's another thing that he confirmed this afternoon that the fuel tanks at the McCarran Airport were intentionally fired upon, your thoughts?

SUTTON: Yeah. And that's very disturbing, of course. This guy wanted to commit as much mayhem and murder as he possibly could. And I guess he figured out after he fired a couple rounds at the tanks and they didn't explode that that was a waste of time, which in essence it was because of the design of those tanks. But one thing I really want to impart here is what the sheriff said about the bravery of the metro law enforcement officers. It was exceedingly brave. What those officers encountered was something unprecedented in law enforcement history. And I know personally from some of my friends who were there and partook in this incredible tragedy that this was going to have a tremendous long lasting effect, and those men and women who responded did so with great professionalism --

MACCALLUM: You're so right.

SUTTON: -- and great bravery.

MACCALLUM: And that was very emotional. And we're going to play that a little bit later in the program tonight. Randy Sutton, thank you so much for being here tonight.

SUTTON: Thank you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So coming up next.

TRUMP: We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values.

(APPLAUSE)

MACCALLUM: Warm welcome for President Trump who became the first president, first sitting president to address the Value Voters Summit. Tony Perkins introduced him and he is here next.

MACCALLUM: So today, President Trump became the first sitting president to address the Value Voters Summit with a message of faith and family. Here's some of that.

TRUMP: This is America's heritage, a country that never forgets that we are all, all, every one of us, made by the same God in heaven. We will not allow government workers to censor sermons or target our pastors, our ministers, our rabbis. (APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: These are the people we want to hear from. And they're not going to be silenced any longer.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We know that it's the family and the church, not government officials, that know best how to create strong and loving communities. And above all else, we know this, in America, we don't worship government, we worship God.

(APPLAUSE)



MACCALLUM: Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council introduced the president there today. Tony, good to see you. Welcome to "The Story" tonight.

TONY PERKINS, FAMILY RESEARCH COUNCIL PRESIDENT: Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: First of all, it's kind of surprising that President Trump is the first sitting president to address the Value Voters Summit.

PERKINS: Well, he's been here, I think, this was his third or fourth appearance here. He came last year as the Republican nominee for president. Promised he would come back as president, and he did. He came back today. You know, he could not have gotten a warmer reception. I mean, it was an enthusiastic reception. I think people were excited to hear from him. And he hit all the right notes as he spoke to him today.

MACCALLUM: You know, I think when you look back over the course of the nomination process and all the other people, you've got Mike Huckabee and Ted Cruz, and some of those -- back then, everyone sort of imagined would have a smoother alliance with the Value Voters' group. Why do you think it is that, ultimately, President Trump was able to connect with this group? You know, given his own past and some, you know, things that don't necessarily line up with what you might expect to have such a strong bond with this group?

PERKINS: Excellent question. I think he turned this into a policy-driven election versus a personality driven election. And why he has so much support now is that he has consistently kept the promises that he made during the presidential campaign. Promised to promote the sanctity of human life. Promised to defend and promote religious freedom. And he's been doing those systematically in his policies. And so, he continues to have enthusiastic support among social conservatives in this country.

MACCALLUM: You know, what's your next request from this president? I mean, you points out that he's been lining up -- what about judges? I mean, that's one of the issues that really hits home with so many values voters because they want one, the courts have these decisions across the bench that they're going to go their way.

PERKINS: No question, Martha. And he was able to do a victory lap on that today, in many ways, with the Supreme Court nomination and confirmation of Neil Gorsuch. And he has made some stellar nominations. His team has worked great to put some up there, and I think the point that probably is the most contentious here is that the senate has not been moving forward and people want the senate to get in line and get these things done because there's a sense that we have a narrow window to make it happen.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. I mean there's a lot of depth to these appointments that hasn't gotten a ton of attention. But that --

PERKINS: Correct.

MACCALLUM: Conservatives are quite enthusiastic about. Is there anything, you know, when you get in his ear that you say, Mr. President, we like what you've done so far, but this is what we really want you to focus on next?

PERKINS: Well, the issue of religious freedom, he continues to talk about it, he knows that's important to this community, and you heard it throughout his speech today. You know, the executive order he did in May. Last week, the guidance from the Department of Justice. That still has to be carried out in a third phase where there is specific guidance to given to the various federal agencies. Department of Defense has been horrible on this in the past administration. The Department of State has been promoting this stuff abroad, which is contrary to religious freedom. So there's still a lot of work to be done. And I think that's where we're saying, Mr. President, this is what needs to happen practically, and his administration is on it.

MACCALLUM: All right. We'll keep an eye on it. Tony Perkins, always a pleasure to have you here. Thank you, sir.

PERKINS: Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So very emotional moment happened today from Las Vegas sheriff, Joe Lombardo, when he spoke about the men who work with him and who were there on that fateful night, when we come back.

MACCALLUM: We end tonight with a reminder of survivors and heroes. Nearly two weeks after the massacre in Las Vegas shook the nation.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: There's a thousand heroes out there. But I'm going to bring it home to my department, and I think it's important for you to hear it. A couple of key individuals I want you to write about. One of them is Brady Cook. Brad sustained a substantial wound to his shoulder, through his bicep into his chest and out his back. And the reason why I bring this one up, he asked me if he could go back to work today. At this point, I want to thank the community, I want to thank you for letting me be your sheriff and Vegas strong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: An emotional Joe Lombardo this afternoon. We thank you for being part of our story tonight. Have a great weekend. Tucker Carlson is up next.

