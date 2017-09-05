Gingrich: Comey was obstructing justice; Jorge Ramos: Trump not protecting 'Dreamers'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 5, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity." This is a Fox News Alert. We are following four major breaking news stories tonight.

Now, there is stunning new evidence that could prove that the former FBI Director James Comey let Hillary Clinton off the hook over her email server scandal. Now, is this the proof that the fix was in from the get-go? Well, it's now time for the attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to reopen this Clinton case.

Then President Trump puts an end to President Obama's executive branch power grab. He rescinds DACA. Now President Trump is calling on lawmaker to act. And also, Congress has 14 weeks to get its job done and start enacting President Trump's agenda that you, the American people, voted for.

Plus also tonight, the world on high alert after North Korea tests a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto a long-range missile. Now, we'll get into all of these stories in tonight's opening breaking news monologue.

All right, we've been telling you for over a year that former FBI Director James Comey and his decision not to recommend charges against Hillary Clinton over the email server was based solely on politics, not on evidence. Well, now there appears to be the proof we've been looking for. According to Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, well, the FBI director was drafting a letter that exonerated Hillary Clinton months before the bureau even interviewed the former secretary of state and many key witnesses.

This is beyond disgusting, embarrassing, and beyond shameful. It's exactly why we have been telling you that there is two-tiered justice system's sadly in America today, one for the Clintons and one for the rest of us. Tonight, you, the American people, you should be outraged because it looks like the fix was in from the get-go.

So enough is enough. The country deserves to know what the truth is about exactly what James Comey was trying to do here. And it's time for the attorney general, Jeff Sessions -- he must now reopen Hillary Clinton's email server case and investigate James Comey's role in letting her go free without a real investigation.

Also Congress -- they must investigate all of this and they've got to get to the truth. They have subpoena and they have investigative powers. Now it's time for them to use it.

Now, remember, before unilaterally announcing that the FBI wasn't recommending prosecuting Hillary Clinton, James Comey laid out in painstaking detail how Clinton had secret, top-secret, classified and special access program information on that email server. And we also found out later that, of course, up to five foreign intelligence agencies likely gained access to that server. Those are crimes.

Now, here's Comey being questioned by Congressman Trey Gowdy and detailing all the times that Hillary lied during the server scandal. Pay attention.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS, JULY 7, 2016)

REP. TREY GOWDY, R-S.C.: Secretary Clinton said there was nothing marked classified on her emails either sent or received. Was that true?

JAMES COMEY, THEN-FBI DIRECTOR: That's not true. There were a small number of portion markings on I think three of the documents.

GOWDY: Secretary Clinton said, I did not email any classified material to anymore on my email. There is no classified material. Was that true?

COMEY: No, there was classified material emailed.

GOWDY: Secretary Clinton said all work-related emails were returned to the State Department. Was that true?

COMEY: No, we found work-related emails, thousands that were not returned.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: That's the FBI director admitting that Clinton lied pretty much every step of the way, but somehow, without interviewing Clinton or other key witnesses, he was able to conclude that Clinton didn't break the law. Now, it doesn't make any sense, and it reeks of corruption and collusion.

This also proves that President Trump was absolutely right to fire James Comey as the FBI director. This guy is clearly immoral, he doesn't care about the rule of law and he only acted in his own self best interests, and of course, with an agenda.

Now, this exoneration letter is just the beginning of what are very highly questionable, unethical and potentially criminal behavior from the former FBI Director James Comey. For starters, it looks like Comey perjured himself in front of Congress by saying that he made his decision about Clinton after talking to her. Sorry, timeline doesn't fit. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS, SEPT. 28, 2016)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Director, did you make the decision not to recommend criminal charges relating to classified information before or after Hillary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI on July the 2nd?

COMEY: After.

COMEY: If colleagues of ours believe I am lying about when I made this decision, please urge them to contact me privately so we can have a conversation about this. All I can do is tell you again the decision was made after that because I didn't know what was going to happen in that interview. She maybe lied during the interview in a way we could prove...

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: So now it looks like James Comey lied to Congress, but his behavior is not surprising given everything else that we have learned about the former FBI director. It appears he's a rogue agent. He doesn't care about enforcing the law. Otherwise, this never would have happened. And remember, Comey may have broken the law by drafting memos on the government computer after he met with Donald Trump? And then removing those documents from the FBI? And then of course, he also admitted before Congress that he had his best friend leak the contents of the memos to The New York Times in the hopes that it would bring about a special counsel, which in fact, it did!

And we can't forget about Comey testifying that former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch had pressured him into calling the Clinton investigation a "matter" in public, and he ended up listening and doing that.

So the former FBI director is also a massive hypocrite. He claims to have detailed notes and memos about private conversations that he had with President Trump, but he didn't write a single word down about his conversations with Loretta Lynch.

Here's what's important. If this country still cares about respecting the Constitution, the rule of law, equal application of the law, then it's time to reopen the Clinton server case and investigate everything that Comey prematurely exonerated Hillary Clinton for. And Comey himself -- he needs to be held accountable for these actions, but they are inexcusable and that's a very important aspect to a constitutional republic.

Now, also tonight, President Trump is overturning one of President Obama's massive abuses of power. Here's what the president said earlier today. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I have a great heart for the folks we're talking about, a great love for them. And people think in terms of children, but they're really young adults. I have a love for these people, and hopefully, now Congress will be able to help them and do it properly. And I can tell you in speaking to members of Congress, they want to be able to do something and do it right.

And really, we have no choice. We have to be able to do something. And I think it's going to work out very well, and long term, it's going to be the right solution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, the left, the destroy Trump establishment media predictably -- they're in freak-out mode about the president's decision. But then again, they freaked out over Melania's shoes.

But this is because they obviously don't care about the Constitution, the rule of law. What they won't tell you is that DACA was, in fact, unconstitutional, that the president is right to let Congress decide on the issue of immigration laws in this country. That's how a system of checks and balances is supposed to work. The executive branch can't usurp power from the legislative branch.

And you may remember how President Obama himself admitted this many, many times before ever signing this executive order on DACA. He admitted it was unconstitutional for him to change immigration laws all on his own. So let's listen to the constitutional scholar, former president Obama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

THEN-PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, MAY 10, 2011: Sometimes when I talk to immigration advocates, you know, they wish I could just bypass Congress and change the law myself. But that's not how democracy works.

OBAMA, MARCH 28, 2011: The notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order -- that's just not the case.

OBAMA, JULY 25, 2011: Now, I know some people want me to bypass Congress and change the laws on my own. But that's not how our system works. That's not how our democracy functions. That's not how our Constitution is written.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Not how our Constitution is written, not how democracy works. Now, after saying even all of that, Obama did it anyway, which is why President Trump is 1,000 percent right, did the right thing this morning. He isn't going to trample over the rule of law and the Constitution.

Well, now the ball is rightly in Congress's court. They want to change the law, they can go right ahead and they'll be held accountable. That's their job.

So now it's put up or shut up time. And that means Mitch McConnell, all his friends in the Senate, all the people in the House, because this is exactly what they wanted!

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY, OCT. 28, 2014: If the president follows through on his threat for executive amnesty, what do you have in terms of tools at your disposal to stop him from doing that?

REP. PAUL RYAN, R-WIS.: Well, first of all, it's unconstitutional. So we're already going through the court system on other unconstitutional executive orders that he has -- he has worked on. And we would add this to the pile.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY., Nov. 20, 2014: The action he's proposed would ignore the law, would reject the voice of the voters and would impose new unfairness on law-abiding immigrants, all without solving the problem. In fact, his action is more likely to make it even worse.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: All right, now, in addition to acting on DACA and immigration -- and by the way, funding the wall -- Congress has a litany of other problems to tackle, like keeping the government funded beyond the 30th of September, raising the debt ceiling, approving Hurricane Harvey aid, repealing and replacing ObamaCare before the budget reconciliation option runs out at the end of the month, funding President Trump's border wall -- very important -- moving ahead on tax reform and tax cuts -- that's important.

So for all you members in Congress, you better get your act together. You have 14 weeks to actually start passing the things that you promised and the president's agenda, the things the American people voted for. Fourteen weeks to keep your promises, do your job.

By the way, Mitch McConnell, Mr. 18 percent approval rating in your state, are you watching? Better take down notes, pay attention because the American people are watching.

These are simple things. All right, let's take the tax code from seven brackets to three. Let's cut middle class taxes. Let's slash the corporate tax rate to 15 percent so that they'll build factories and manufacturing centers in this country.

Allow multi-national corporations and companies to repatriate trillions parked overseas so they can hire the new workers and invest right here in the United States. And also building at least, I would argue, 300 miles of the wall and fund the entire wall, and you better do it before the 2018 midterm elections or the American people might just say good-bye to you.

Energy independence, so important, the lifeblood of our economy. And yes, start working on a repeal and replacement of ObamaCare because so many Americans are suffering.

So in other words, it's time for Congress to come together and get your job done for once with a sense of urgency.

And finally tonight, we have a very scary situation out of North Korea that puts the entire world in jeopardy tonight. Over the weekend, the rogue regime conducted yet its sixth nuclear test of a hydrogen bomb that they claim can fit on the end of a long-range missile that we've been seeing they've been test firing.

Now, Pyongyang is also once again threatening America by saying they will send, quote, "gift packages" to the U.S. And according to South Korea's military, Kim Jong Un, he appears to be preparing for another ICBM test. Now, this comes after the rogue regime flew a missile right over Japan just last week.

Now, meanwhile, the president, his administration, General Mattis, they continue to turn up the heat on North Korea, and the president announcing earlier today that Japan and South Korea will be able to buy a, quote, "substantially increased" amount of sophisticated U.S. military equipment.

And the president also tweeted, quote, "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

And last week, prior to the hydrogen bomb test, the U.S. and South Korea carried out a massive show of force by conducting a simulated live firebombing raid.

Now, unfortunately, there are no good solutions, as I've been saying, to dealing with North Korea and this threat. If the United States and our allies carry out a preemptive strike knocking out Kim Jong Un's nuclear sites, well, we don't know what that will lead to -- a potential all-out war in the Korean peninsula, literally putting millions of lives at risk.

So what's clear is we cannot repeat the mistakes of the past, like this policy of appeasement that was carried out under Bill Clinton. Remember? It was Bill Clinton. It was back in the 1990s. I'll quote The New York Times to make all liberals happy. He cut a deal with Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, where the U.S. agreed to give North Korea billions of dollars in energy aid over the course of a decade, all in exchange for Pyongyang promising they're going to be good little government officials and despots and they'll end their nuclear program.

Now, according to the framework of that agreement, North Korea would allow inspectors to their nuclear sites, but it came with a very big catch. They would also be allowed to keep their nuclear fuel rods which could be used, obviously, to make weapons for an unspecified number of years.

Now, of course Bill Clinton, he brushed all those fears aside, tried to bribe them into being nice and even praised this ridiculous deal that has brought us where we are today, to the brink. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

THEN-PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON, OCT. 21, 1994: This is a good deal for the United States. North Korea will freeze and then dismantle its nuclear program. South Korea and our other allies will be better protected. The entire world will be safer as we slow the spread of nuclear weapons.

The United States and international inspectors will carefully monitor North Korea to make sure it keeps its commitments. Only as it does so will North Korea fully join the community of nations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, so as we all later found out, Bill Clinton, he got played. He turned out to be completely wrong and now the world is in great jeopardy. And by 1998, North Korea, they test fired a long-range missile. In 2006, the rogue regime conducted their first nuclear test. And then under the Obama administration, the North Korean threat accelerated while the former president drastically cut our strategic defense capabilities.

This has now left President Trump facing a giant crisis with no good answers because as we learned from Neville Chamberlain, the policies of appeasement and capitulation -- it never works when you're dealing with despots and dictators.

Now, President Clinton and Obama, they just kicked the can down the road, leaving it for someone else to deal with. And now here we are. We just can't, you know, wait for North Korea to fully develop a nuclear arsenal that can hit major American cities.

So we now must accelerate President Trump's plan and seriously bolster the THAAD and other anti-missile defense systems. We also need to fast-track the technology from President Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative, so that unlike conventional missile defense systems, we have 30, 40 shots to shoot down any ICBM that North Korea is ending up firing. In other words, we need a lot of options and a lot of opportunities or else millions could die.

In my opinion, the U.S. needs to take out any North Korean missile that is launched. Or if they put it on a pad and we don't know what's on that missile, well, we need to take that out, as well.

This is beyond serious. We need to let Kim Jong Un know that those types of aggressive actions will never be tolerated.

And coming up tonight, Newt Gingrich will join us next to react to our opening monologue. And also tonight, coming up later, retired assistant FBI director for the New York field office James Kallstrom has some strong words to James Comey. Jay Sekulow will weigh in. And later, my one-on-one debate, a "Hannity" shoot-out with Jorge Ramos.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Joining us now to react to my monologue tonight, former speaker of the House, author of now 12 weeks in a row New York Times best-selling book, including (ph) number one, "Understanding Trump," former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, also a FOX News contributor.

Let me start -- we have a lot of issues to tonight. Let me start with the revelation about James Comey. The fix was in. He knew. He had no intention of talking to the witnesses, getting the facts and then coming to a conclusion. And it's, like, OK, admitting that we have a two-tiered justice system. How do we handle that?

NEWT GINGRICH, R-FMR. HOUSE SPEAKER, FOX CONTRIBUTOR: Well, essentially, we had a lot of talk about obstruction of justice. We've now found out who was obstructing. It was the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. And as Andy McCarthy's point out in a very fine column, the person who really led the effort was President Obama, who back in April of 2016, outlined the case for Hillary being innocent, and it's exactly the case that Comey used...

HANNITY: Mr. Speaker, though...

GINGRICH: ... in July. And it's -- you've never seen -- I mean, the fix was in.

HANNITY: Yes, I don't mean to interrupt you, but I read McCarthy's column. And like you, I have a lot of respect for Andy. I really do. And I saw the quotes. Obama let her off the hook by saying it didn't impact national security.

Well, wait a minute. Didn't the FBI director go through this painstaking process of reminding us that he had to remind President Trump that the Department of Justice and FBI were separate and apart from the administration? Why wouldn't that apply here?

GINGRICH: Of course. Let's start with James Comey's a liar. And he's in the middle of telling a lie. And the lie is pro-Hillary and anti-Trump. That's the beginning of the whole story.

HANNITY: Republicans, as I see it, have September, October, November, and two weeks of December to get an awful lot done. I've laid out what I think should be accomplished. Your thoughts.

GINGRICH: Well, I think you're basically moving in the right direction. I would say that they have to avoid shutting down the government because they're seen as the people in charge. They have to get a tax bill through. They have to cut taxes to get this economy growing. I think they should get the wall funded and they should get the Dreamers taken care of. Those are the minimum things.

There are steps they have to take on dismantling ObamaCare because the system is just going to unravel. So my guess is you actually, to everyone's surprise, going to see some stuff move on health care this fall. But you're right. They've had eight months to not get it done. They've now got a very short time. And they're going to have to be productive if they're going to survive the 2018 elections.

HANNITY: All right, we now have a situation with North Korea. They're firing missiles over islands that obviously are owned by the Japanese. We have shown them that we can take these missiles out of the sky. They seem -- now they've got their first nuclear test, or the second, but it's been a long time since they tested one.

What should we do next? I think the only solution is to start firing their missiles out of the sky or off the launch pad.

GINGRICH: Yes, I think we have to adopt a new doctrine. The mutual assured destruction option that worked in the past doesn't work with these people. They clearly are going to go their own way. They're going to do what they want to do. They operate off of a logic very different than ours.

And I think we have to say we're not prepared to risk losing an American city. We don't have to preempt them, we don't have to start a war, but we should announce that any missile that is launched that has not been inspected by the American government and is not certified by us to not have a nuclear weapon on it will be automatically killed as it starts to rise.

We need a system where between lasers and hypersonic missiles, we literally can kill it on the way up. Then we need a system of killing it at the apogee. And then we have already a system of killing on the way down. But we need a layered defense. We need to calmly start executing that. Tell them -- say, Look, we don't want to start a war. We are not risking an American city because we have no trust in Kim Jong-un.

HANNITY: I think that's well said. But as we said, at that point, there's no good solutions.

Let me go to DACA again. This from the beginning, even President Obama admitted it was unconstitutional. He then usurped the authority and power of Congress. The president has now given Congress eight months to deal with that issue. Now they have an additional six months. Is this an issue where, constitutionally, when we talk about coequal branches of government and enumerated powers -- isn't this something that must be done if we want the rule of law to work in this country?

GINGRICH: Sure. Look, I thought President Trump -- and I know he worked on this for several weeks because he was trying to find a way to honor the Constitution and have compassion. And I think he came up with a solution that's totally legitimate. He said, OK, clearly, it's illegal, but there's a practical reality, something like 700,000 or 690,000 people actually in the system now, about 70,000 still being processed.

We're not going to cut them off. The compassion would not allow us to cut them off. But that means Congress in the next six months has to do its job.

Now, I think everybody who's upset ought to call their senator and their House member and get them to pass the codification of DACA into law so we can both have the Constitution and compassion. I think it is totally phony for liberals to complain about President Trump, who has kept his word, who has really bent over backwards to help the Dreamers and I think who today once again expressed how committed he is to trying to help these young people.

HANNITY: Mr. Speaker, thank you. Appreciate it, as always.

When we come back, James Comey has a lot of explaining to do after it was revealed he actually drafted a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton long before the bureau's investigation was even over! Did he break the law? Retired assistant FBI director for the New York field offices James Kallstrom, Jay Sekulow join us next. Later, I'll go one-on-one with Jorge Ramos in our one-on-one "Hannity" debate segment. That's straight ahead tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMEY: Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was then FBI director James Comey, that was back in 2016 announcing that the Bureau would not recommend charges for Hillary Clinton, a decision that is now under new scrutiny tonight after two U.S. senators have revealed that Comey drafted a statement clearing Clinton well before the investigation was over.

Joining us now on the phone, retired assistant FBI director for the New York field office James Kallstrom, and the chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice and President Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow. Mr. Kallstrom, let me start with you. If you haven't concluded the investigation, how is it possible, you haven't even interviewed the person involved, how do you start drafting what Comey was drafting, which is her exoneration?

JAMES KALLSTROM, FORMER ASSISTANT FBI DIRECTOR FOR NEW YORK FIELD OFFICE: Well, it was clear to me but I think it's clear to everyone now that basically he's been carrying water for the Clinton folks, Obama, everybody. The whole thing was a farce. As soon as you know there's no grand jury, as soon as you know you can't compel testimony, you can't compel, you can get records, you can't take computers for searching, you can't do any of that stuff, it's a farce. The whole thing was a farce from the beginning. FBI agents don't like to be part of farces.

HANNITY: Jay Sekulow, let me ask from your standpoint because I think this is so important, especially in light of the special counsel, which was James Comey's goal after he leaked information to "The New York Times" which in itself may have been illegal in terms of the Records Act and other issues he is involved in. But 33,000 deleted subpoenaed emails, acid washed, BleachBit, destruction of information on BlackBerries and iPhones. Why do I think that I would be calling you if I did any one of these things because I'd be in jail for obstructing justice and violating the law?

JAY SEKULOW, AMERICAN CENTER FOR LAW AND JUSTICE: Because James Comey had a predetermined outcome of where this was going. He said that in the information that Senators Grassley and Senator Graham said very clearly that the information, they were already writing up their exoneration, their declination letter, as it's called, regarding criminality. This was before 16 witnesses are interviewed and before the target of the matter, as James Comey was told to call it, was even interviewed.

So what James said was right. This was a faux investigation from the start. And the problem is it's really been a fraud on the American people here. This whole scenario of James Comey's actions and his statements before Congress were not only incorrect as a matter of fact but I think it puts him in serious legal jeopardy.

HANNITY: Does this now, Jay, open up the possibility that the attorney general should now get to the truth considering I think this reveals more than anything else that the fix was in for Hillary and James Comey was fine with it?

SEKULOW: Look, I think James Comey needs to be the subject of an investigation as to what's going on here. Look at the evidence. This information is damaging, to say the least. It puts the whole investigation or whatever you want to call what was going on there -- really a sideshow is what it ended up being -- it puts the whole matter, as they like to call it, into perspective. It was never intended to be an investigation in the first place, and James Comey was part of that.

KALLSTROM: Exactly, yes.

HANNITY: James Kallstrom, James --

KALLSTROM: It's even worse than that. It's even worse than that. Comey, this whole business of the so called phony Russian investigation, that's all to sidetrack the president so he can't have his appointments. He can't deal with anything else. It's all Comey playing act two of a farce basically.

HANNITY: Last quick question. I've interviewed Julian Assange. He said that it was not Russia. I've interviewed him five times. Now Dana Rohrabacher believes him. Does Robert Mueller, James Kallstrom, in your opinion have an obligation to talk to the one guy on this earth that would know for sure if the DNC emails didn't come from Russia?

KALLSTROM: Mueller should never be the special counsel. He's got a conflict of interest a mile wide. He and Comey are buddies. I mean, it's just preposterous that the deputy attorney general, number one, appointed the special counsel, number two appointed Mueller, of all people. It's just outrageous. Should he investigate? Yes.

HANNITY: I think so, too. Jay --

SEKULOW: Sean, by the way, I think the Department of Justice in relation to James Comey, I think the department -- you're going to have to have a special counsel for James Comey. I think the department of justice needs to find out about and do the appropriate investigation with the grand jury as to the leaking of a conversation that James Comey had with the president of the United States. I would start with that and then work backwards to the fact that he predetermined the outcome of the other investigation or so called investigation.

KALLSTROM: Absolutely.

SEKULOW: But let's start with where this leak started, a leak from the president of the United States -- a statement that James Comey had with the president of the United States he leaked to a friend of his to leak to the press. That's inexcusable. It should be investigated.

Thank you all. Important things. We will stay on it. Nobody else in the media apparently will touch it.

When we come back, more reaction to President Trump's plan to end DACA, give Congress a shot. My one-on-one debate, Jorge Ramos and I debate, shootout, "Hannity," next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I have a great heart for the folks we are talking about, a great love for them. And people think in terms of children, but they are really young adults. I have a love for these people and hopefully now Congress will be able to help them and do it properly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was President Trump earlier today talking about his plan to rescind DACA, a policy of course implemented by then-President Obama without Congressional approval. And it extends protections to certain illegal immigrants who entered the United States before their 16th birthday. Now the president is urging Congress to find a constitutional solution to DACA which will come to an end in six months.

Joining us now with reaction is the anchor of "America" on Fusion, Jorge Ramos. All right, let me go to the president's remarks today, and he said we expect people in this country to play by the rules. We expect that those who cut the line will not be unfairly rewarded. And for the time being, you will be able to stay in this country without fear of deportation and get right with the law. That's what the law is. Do you have any problem with what the president said?

JORGE RAMOS, ANCHOR, FUSION'S "AMERICA": I do. I have many problems with what the president said. First of all, you cannot start with the president. He said that he loves the Dreamers. He also said that Dreamers shouldn't be very worried. Guess what happened? Immediately after he said that just a few days or weeks after he said that he basically is throwing them out of this country.

Now I do understand they are here illegally. They came here when they were babies, when they were children, and to no fault of their own. You have kids, Sean. I have kids. And many times, they are not responsible for the things that we do. So I think the most important responsibility that we have as parents and as citizens is to take care of our children. And President Trump --

HANNITY: We can't take care of the world's children. Jorge, you have a warm heart. I admire that.

RAMOS: And you too. You help a lot of people, a lot of immigrants, Sean. I do know that.

HANNITY: I do, and listen, I'll be honest. I only want the best for people. And I would I like other countries to now step up and do their job. One of the worst treatment of immigrants is from Mexico. If you're from Central America, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, you are treated horribly.

RAMOS: It's terrible.

HANNITY: But I'm sure you also agree with me on this point. We are a nation of laws, and we have a constitution, and we have coequal branches of government. President Obama, as I played his own words. He didn't believe constitutionally he had the authority to usurp the power of Congress, but he did it anyway. So what President Trump is now doing is saying, you had eight months, Congress. I'm going to give you six more months, and if you want fix DACA, do it legally. If you don't want to fix it, we can't usurp the constitution.

RAMOS: Yes, but then who is going to take care of them? They are already here, Sean. You know they are already here. They came here again when they were very young, 800,000 of them. And if --

HANNITY: Jorge, Jorge, then your beef is with Congress.

RAMOS: Someone has to take care of them. And it is our responsibility to do that. I think what President Trump did was cruel, coldhearted --

HANNITY: What I read you earlier, by the way, was from Obama. What I read you at beginning of this segment was from Obama. And Obama is the one who said you can apply to stay temporarily. This was meant to be temporary. Now President Trump, rightly so, is following coequal branches of government. He saying the Congress, go do your job. I'm giving you more time.

RAMOS: He's not protecting the Dreamers. And they are Americans, they are as American as Trump's children, exactly the same. The only difference, Sean, is they don't have a paper to --

HANNITY: Jorge, you cannot ask that the United States burns its Constitution, stomp all over it in the process of doing what you want. You have to understand we are a nation of laws. Do you respect that?

RAMOS: We are talking about children who are already here.

HANNITY: I understand, but they are here illegally. They are not here legally.

RAMOS: It's not their fault, Sean. You do understand --

HANNITY: I admire you. But you're missing the main point. We can't burn the constitution just to do what Jorge Ramos wants. You've got to do it legally.

RAMOS: We can absolutely, but we can change the law. President Reagan did it in 1986. Why can't we do it in 2017?

HANNITY: Understood.

RAMOS: My concern, my real concern, Sean --

HANNITY: And then we should build a wall so people don't come in illegally again.

RAMOS: I don't think a wall will help because as you know -

HANNITY: The wall works.

RAMOS: -- or with a visa. But my concern is --

HANNITY: All right, I have to roll.

RAMOS: I know you have to go, but this follows a path which is President Trump calling Mexican immigrants rapists and then wanted the wall.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Jorge, Jorge. You should be -- Jorge, he's given Congress eight months to do their job. He's given them an additional six months.

RAMOS: You cannot trust President Trump.

HANNITY: Wait a minute, you're not going to get away with that on my show. No, you do not call --

RAMOS: You cannot trust President Trump. He said he had a big heart. There is --

HANNITY: Wait a minute. Jorge, I'm not going to let you get away with that. He never called all immigrants rapists. There have been illegals that have raped and murdered Americans, sir.

RAMOS: Very few.

HANNITY: Excuse me, mothers and fathers have lost their kids, Jorge, to illegal immigrants who don't respect our laws.

RAMOS: And I have talked to them too.

HANNITY: We have a right to protect them and their families. I would think you support that.

RAMOS: I'm really sorry for what they went through. And they shouldn't be leaving that, I do understand that. However, the vast majority of immigrants are not rapists or criminals. The vast majority are not criminals or rapists.

HANNITY: Jorge, some, a small percentage are -- 642,000 crimes committed by illegals just in a seven year period in Texas alone.

RAMOS: Immigrants are less likely to be criminals than those born here in the United States.

HANNITY: You just dismiss it. You don't care about the 642,000 crimes committed --

RAMOS: I do. Sean, listen to me, Sean. Yes, I do understand. Yes, I do understand. But it's just a small minority, and if you portrayed everyone as criminals, it is not fair.

HANNITY: I've got to go. All right, I agree to disagree. Thank you for being with us.

When we come back, we have much more straight ahead, "Hannity" investigation into the out-of-control Antifa violence. Monica Crowley and former Milwaukee now retired sheriff David Clarke will have reaction. That's next.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." We have damning new information about the violent leftist group, some call it Antifa or Antifa. Fox News reporting, quote, "In previously unreported documents dating back to April of 2016 and viewed by the Fox News Channel, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security wrote that the anarchist extremists and Antifa groups were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies." And even some Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, they are even beginning to slowly come out against this group.

Joining us now, former Milwaukee County sheriff, new spokesman, senior advisor for America First Action, David Clarke. Also with us, conservative commentator and friend of the program Monica Crowley.

Sheriff, I will begin with you. I think it's pretty blockbuster, but it also goes back to this whole issue in Charlottesville. I don't like any of these racist white supremacist bigots like anybody else. And I despise them. But there was another side that wanted to punch, beat, and get engaged in a fight with them. And the president came under fire for acknowledging a few of those people were there.

SHERIFF DAVID CLARKE, (RET) AMERICA FIRST ACTION, SPOKESMAN AND SENIOR ADVISER: You're right. What an opportunity I've been given on behalf of America First Action to be a senior adviser.

There is something sinister about the Department of Homeland Security withholding this kind of information in the Obama administration. You said April of 2016, so that would have been President Obama and that would have been Secretary Jeh Johnson. There's something sleazy about covering for this group that has been involved in violence, property damage, extensive property damage. They've been involved in injuries at some of these incidents. So I think it goes a lot deeper than this.

But it also speaks to the credibility. And people lose faith in their institutions of government when this happens. But President Trump has made it very clear that there is a new sheriff in town and things are going to change as it comes to the rule of law.

HANNITY: Monica, you're take on it?

MONICA CROWLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Sean, the radical left has been at war with this country for decades. They've been at war with the constitution, with American values, with the free market system. So this isn't anything new, but Antifa takes it to a whole other level with its inherent violence.

The other thing to keep in mind, Sean, is that fascism and Nazism were inherently of the left. They were a phenomena of the left. Nazism was National Socialism. So these movements, all of this violence that you're seeing, they are dressing it up as antifascist, but actually the fascism is on the left. And I think the American people need to understand that it's all been rebranded over many decades, but what we are seeing here is radicalism, fascism of the left. And it's incredibly destabilizing to this republic. That's why we have to take it on wherever we see it.

HANNITY: Sheriff, if you're going to cover your face, I think it's a pretty good indication that you are going to something to cause trouble.

CLARKE: There's no doubt about that. But we've also seen these idiots at places like Ferguson. We saw them in Baltimore. We saw it in Berkeley several times. This is the same people, they change up their antics a little bit. But I will tell you what, I go back to the fact that people in the government during the Obama administration knew about this. Law enforcement officers were not given that information. They could have identified these people early on and we might have been able to change the face of this.

HANNITY: Guys, thank you very much. We are just out of time. But we'll have you both back very soon. Now, we're going to continue this investigation on this program into Antifa throughout the entire week.

And up next, recording artists Kaya Jones and Joy Villa, they get the final word about some good work of good people in light of the devastation in Texas, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." So in light of all that has happened in Houston and of course Texas, you know what, there are Trump supporters, really good people, including a recording artists Kaya Jones and Joy Villa. They've been on the ground in Houston helping victims and raising money of hurricane Harvey. And tonight we have the final word from them and that good work they are doing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY VILLA, RECORDING ARTIST: Here's tonight's final word.

KAYA JONES, RECORDING ARTIST: Texas is coming together, no matter the color, the creed, the religion. Everyone is uniting. It really showed us how America should be uniting at this time.

VILLA: That's right. And tonight we want to tell you we need more efforts and more help over there. The hurricane Harvey damage has been catastrophic but the people's spirits are strong. Strong in unity, we saw all colors, all creeds coming together under one flag, the American flag.

So tonight we went to America remind you, America, we are Texas strong, and please do everything you can to donate, help, and send your prayers to Texas.

And that's been tonight's final word.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, in spite of all the devastation, it really does at times bring the goodness and greatness out of the American people. We have seen that for the people, our friends and neighbors in Texas.

All right, that's all the time we have left this evening. As always thank you for being with us. We promise we will never be the establishment, destroy-Trump media. We are going to be fair and balanced and give you the other side. And we will see you back here tomorrow night.



