Are progressives ready to admit that ObamaCare has failed?

Another very, very busy news day with major developments in the showdown over repealing and replacing ObamaCare in the Senate. Now, just a short time ago, the Senate rejected a repeal-only proposal that would defund many key parts of ObamaCare, the vote 55 no's to 45 yes'. There were seven Republican defections. We're also awaiting remarks from President Trump at the White House. The president is scheduled to make an announcement on jobs. We'll go straight to that as soon as he starts speaking. But in the meantime, today's log in the Senate is showcasing the uphill battle that Republican face on healthcare and getting a bill through. So Eric, we have talked about this ad nauseam. I know you had some very specific ideas yesterday about what the GOP could do at this point. Are you surprised, disappointed at the inability to even pass clean repeal?

ERIC BOLLING, CO-HOST: Extremely disappointed. I think I figured out what's going to go on here. So John McCain rushes back and votes against repealing. I think I figured this out. There's going to be nothing. The Senate will do whatever they can, maybe gets something so they can to throw it back to the house. There's going to be no healthcare bill. So what ends up happening, 2018, a year away, the midterm elections, one year away, the Senate is in good shape for the GOP. They could pick up five or six seats even with a failed healthcare situation going here. The house may be in a little bit of jeopardy. But if you do pick up five additional Republican seats, you can give rid of these squishes that voted against it. They were elected to go and repeal and replace ObamaCare and they can't vote to repeal it. McCain, Murkowski, Portman, Capito, Alexander, Heller and Collins, you guys should all be primaried next time you're up for election.

WILLIAMS: OK. So let's talk a little bit about some of the specific names, Kat. John McCain yesterday, many in the GOP hailing him a hero for rushing back, of course, from a critical illness that we know he's suffering with to at least vote for discussion, but then, of course, as Eric pointing out today, voting against the actual repeal.

KATHERINE TIMPF, CO-HOST: Right. As you pointed out, I think a lot of people are very concerned about the potential political implications or other implications -- real life implications, as well, of people not having healthcare when ObamaCare is just repealed. And that everything will kind of go nuts if that were to happen. It's a vote that I personally disagree with.

TIMPF: I said I just personally disagree with it.

WILLIAMS: You mean the perception from some people is that what's going on.

TIMPF: Sure. I think so. There could be consequences. I'm not exactly sure about that. The way I understand it, is that would be a gradual thing and wouldn't all go nuts like that. But I think that mostly as a perception type of thing. People don't want to just repeal and have nothing out there. I disagree with it. If I were somebody who's in the Senate and I had ran on repealing ObamaCare, I would have voted to repeal ObamaCare today.

WILLIAMS: Well, we'll get to more of that. Let's first meet today's specialist. She's worked at our U.S. embassies in both Baghdad and (INAUDIBLE), and she's a foreign policy national security analyst, and she's the national co-chair of the Maverick PAC, so obviously she specializes in all things foreign policy, Morgan Ortagus is here. And she's a Fox News political analyst, a recent candidate for the DNC chair position, and the former president of the women media center, and she specializes in singing Dolly Parton songs, Jehmu Greene is here. I've got to get some tunes from you a bit, Jehmu. But Morgan -- and many have said that the GOP just seems to be incredibly far apart on this. So is there any real hope around passing anything involving healthcare? We know they got the debate last night. But is there going to be a bill?

MORGAN ORTAGUS, MAVERIC PAC CO-CHAIR: Who knows, Right? I mean, I could be a billionaire if you could figure out if you're going to have a bill or not. I'm actually a little bit more hopeful than Eric. Because I do think a lot of people are frustrated with the president for calling out Senator Murkowski. I actually think, you know, this president is different from everyone else in politics, and he's going to use the leverage that he has in order to get a bill passed. The bottom line is we can't go into the 2018 elections. Republicans cannot go to the midterms saying give us five or six more seats in the Senate so that we can pass a bill that we want to pass because we weren't able to do it last year because we didn't have enough seats. We left a very convoluted message.

BOLLING: It's a better message, Morgan, we couldn't get anything together?

ORTAGUS: No.

BOLLING: Or it's a better message on top of that.

BOLLING: . we got something together and it's worse than ObamaCare?

ORTAGUS: Well, if the president and the Senate leadership and the house leadership have a bill that they can ultimately agree on and vote on, then.

BOLLING: You think that they are -- the Senate can't get their act together. Then they have to send that bill in conference to the house, house has to vote on it and then back to the Senate for final approval.

TIMPF: And the house had kind of a tough time getting it together as well.

BOLLING: Are we really under the impression that they're going to be able to make this process happen any time soon?

ORTAGUS: It doesn't look like it. One of the problems is that insurers have to set their 2018 rates in a couple weeks. So there's a lot of uncertainty in the insurance market. I would say that Republicans have no choice. I know it looks dire. I know this bill lives and dies and go to the Senate and the house. It's incredibly frustrating for everyone involved. But I would argue that Republicans have no choice but to stay here, don't go away for August recess until they get this right. How do ask for more seats in 2018 without pass something.

BOLLING: You're going to get them, even if it fails -- even health care fails, you'll get tax reform on the books. You'll get four or five seats in the Senate and you get rid some of these squishy Republicans that voted against repealing. Can you believe this?

WILLIAMS: All right, Jehmu. Bolling predicting something very optimistic for the GOP. I'm going to take a gander that maybe you see it differently. We know for seven years the GOP has talk about repealing and replacing ObamaCare. Here is their grand opportunity to do so, and yet we see hysteria.

JEHMU GREENE, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Yeah. I don't think there's any disagreement between Democrats and Republicans that healthcare is still broken. Even the name sake of ObamaCare, President Obama, he was very clear that it needed to be fixed. And this is a real opportunity for politicians, the senators to prioritize purpose over politics. And when I ran for the DNC chair, one of the things that I really tried to focus on is prioritizing that purpose, but also the substance of it. When you think of the discussion that's going on here in this conversation and all over cable news, it's all about how the sausage is made, it's all about the numbers of what -- to get to the votes. However you think about healthcare, since ObamaCare, there are 20 million more Americans who have healthcare. We need to talk about the successes. We need to talk about.

BOLLING: How many of those are on new Medicare and Medicaid recipients?

GREENE: It's still healthcare. What are you going to do? What are you going to do? Say you have it today, but you're not going to have it tomorrow?

TIMPF: Also health insurance and healthcare are different. I have friends on ObamaCare, so they have health insurance, but a lot of places won't take it. If I need to go to the hospital, and use all these different hospitals, nobody takes it. So having health insurance isn't the same as healthcare.

WILLIAMS: Right. And I think many people are clear on that. But let's just play the semantics out here. Jehmu, I think for a lot of people -- Eric, we can talk about Medicare, Medicaid, whatever, they just know that they've got something. And so, for those people that feels if you take it away, you don't replace it with something, though, Eric, I mean -- think about what the ads are going to look like. Think about what the messaging is going to look like in 2018.

BOLLING: You replace it with something better, and you're working on something better than ObamaCare. Remember, I'll give you another number, Jehmu, zero, the number of Republicans that voted for ObamaCare. And now look at you, one of the most liberal Democrats on the planet saying ObamaCare is a failure. It's a failure.

TIMPF: On the planet. Not just the country.

BOLLING: Am I wrong? I don't think I'm even joking about this. You're one of the more progressive people I ever met in my life. I love you, but you are now admitting that ObamaCare is a failure seven years later. We were telling you that seven years ago. But you guys pushed it through.

GREENE: That's nothing new. Like I said, President Obama was saying to Republicans for years, come together with us. Let's fix this. Basically, the same thing now that Chuck Schumer is saying. The same thing.

BOLLING: Whoa, whoa.

GREENE: . the same thing that Senator McCain said.

BOLLING: No, no. McConnell is saying come over across the line, Democrats. We have the house and the Senate. You need to cross the line come work with us. And it doesn't sound like Schumer nor Pelosi want to do any of that either.

WILLIAMS: Well, Schumer did say, Eric, yesterday, he sat on the floor with his glasses on the tip of his nose that, certainly, we want to work with you. He made a plea, Morgan, to moderate Republicans to hold out on this type of bill for something that actually looks better, some type of modification.

BOLLING: No, he wants to keep ObamaCare.

WILLIAMS: He wants to fix ObamaCare.

BOLLING: That won't fly. That bird don't fly.

ORTAGUS: We're also passionate about healthcare because it affects every single one of us. And it's this important. I was talking to people on the hill before I came on air. There's still amendments that the congress is working on. And I think that the senators that are there working on this bill should continue to do it. I mean, don't just walk away from this vote and not pass something. Senator Cassidy and Senator Graham have a bill about -- that the governors really like about giving block grants to the states. We can get in lead on this, but the bottomline is.

BOLLING: Stay right there. And then that goes to the house. What does the freedom caucus in the house say about that?

ORTAGUS: Well, then the president needs to get the house in line. I mean, we can't have this.

BOLLING: The freedom caucus says no. We're not passing that in the house.

ORTAGUS: Well, they need to get in line and support this president somehow. The Republican Party is acting like two different parties. Whether it's the house freedom caucus or its moderates in the Senate, those sides need to come together.

WILLIAMS: Are they two different parties?

ORTAGUS: They are, and they're embarrassing the president in the process.

BOLLING: You can't say that. This is not on the president whatsoever. This is -- leadership on the house and leadership in the Senate who put these two bills together, frankly, on their own. They didn't -- the house bill was never even allowed -- senators were not even allowed to see the house bill, let alone the other constituents within the house. This isn't on the president. You can't do that. Listen, you can say the Republicans are bifurcated and they are. But the president is simply saying get me something that I can get to the American people that's better than ObamaCare. And they failed at the house. They're failing at the Senate.

TIMPF: The way that the government is set up, executive and legislative branches are different, so, of course, he's not going to be writing this bill. I agree with you, Eric, that this should be placed on congress. Blame should be placed on congress for this. But a lot of it, like I've been saying, the GOP is having an identity crisis. A lot of them are way more moderate than the GOP of the past. The point where they're actually like the Democrats of the past, and some aren't. So I don't know how you reconcile those two. I really don't, no matter if you have seven more years. I don't know if you can ever reconcile that.

BOLLING: You repeal now and you work to replace it with something better.

WILLIAMS: Eric, we just saw today, two years, that is what the idea that was put on the floor. You get two years to replace it with something better, your words. They voted it down.

BOLLING: Well, no, no. McCain, Murkowski, Portman, Capito, Alexander, Heller, and Collins voted it down.

GREENE: You know why they voted it down? It's because -- since that original vote when President Obama was in the White House, more and more people have started to love ObamaCare. There's no other.

BOLLING: Are you suggesting that these seven senators have constituents that are in favor of keeping ObamaCare?

GREENE: Yes.

BOLLING: If you go to the election booths in 2018.

GREENE: They've been hearing a tidal wave of calls in their districts from them. And Morgan, you said this is about the Republicans getting in line to support the president. I'm sorry. Healthcare is not about supporting the president, whoever is in the White House. It is about these members who have been elected in their districts who represent hundreds of thousands of people who have now gotten healthcare since ObamaCare passed.

BOLLING: But you can't suggest that these seven no votes are in favor of keeping ObamaCare.

GREENE: . without any alternative.

WILLIAMS: Didn't Donald Trump say if you vote no on this, you are saying ObamaCare is working and you are supporting ObamaCare? He said that.

BOLLING: I bet you every last penny I have that not one of these seven senators will ever run on, I want to keep ObamaCare.

TIMPF: He did say that, though.

WILLIAMS: But Trump said that.

BOLLING: No, the senators didn't. The senators didn't. He said effectively you're voting to keep.

WILLIAMS: Right.

BOLLING: Effectively.

WILLIAMS: Right.

BOLLING: Of course they are. But individually you want to run on I kept -- I voted against repealing ObamaCare? That's a losing proposition in the GOP.

TIMPF: They wouldn't. And I don't think they want that. They're just scared of the alternative because they don't know what.

WILLIAMS: Whose fault is that, Morgan? Let's just break this down. Whose fault is it that after seven years the GOP has this opportunity, and I agree with Jehmu. I've been very critical of ObamaCare. I don't like the mandate and I don't like the premiums. Let's bring them down. In the meantime, nothing is better -- it's really on the table. Nothing is polling better. The CBC scores are a mess. It is just not where it needs to be.

ORTAGUS: It's every single elected Republican official fault, all of them, right? And it's all of us who are involved in the process. We can try to blame Democrats. We have power in both parties of congress and the White House, and we have to come to an agreement on this. So, you know, we can say it's these seven senator's fault. It's this senator's fault. It's everybody. Because whether you're in the house freedom caucus or you're moderate.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: They passed this. They passed this same bill in 2015. They got it to the president's desk who vetoed this bill. Now seven of them say I'm no longer on board? It's the same thing.

ORTAGUS: Right. But the debate isn't over, Eric. I mean, they're still in the Senate tonight voting on this.

BOLLING: No, it failed. It failed. They got 45 votes. It failed. It went down.

ORTAGUS: So no matter what else happens, you think it's a failure?

BOLLING: The straight repeal they passed in 2015, 18 months ago, everyone was on board. They got it to the president's desk. He had to veto it otherwise it was going to become the law of the land. Where are those seven senators who voted in favor -- I'm sorry, six of the seven who voted in favor of it in 2015, why are they against it now? Why? One reason why.

(CROSSTALK)

ORTAGUS: I don't know.

TIMPF: Because now there's no one to veto it and be responsible for something bad happening. It's about not wanting to be responsible. It's about wanting to run and just using these as talking points.

BOLLING: Agree.

TIMPF: . blah, blah, blah. But not having any real answers.

ORTAGUS: Don't forget.

ORTAGUS: . what happened to the military? We have evidence before that we've done these sorts of measures in congress and we still have sequestration, right now, because the congress was never able to come together. So I think, I would to guess that's some of the fears of the people that voted against it today. I'm not defending it. I think that they have to get a bill together or they do not deserve to win.

BOLLING: I'll tell you what, there will be primaries.

GREENE: It's all about talk when the reality sets in and they'll realize at stake, that's why they voted against it.

WILLIAMS: We need more political will. We're going to take a quick break. But we are keeping an eye on that jobs announcement from President Trump. And when it begins, we'll go straight to it. But up next, will an unexpected -- of criminal leak investigation be enough for A.G. Jeff Sessions to keep his job? Stay tuned.

TIMPF: President Trump is supposed to deliver a jobs announcement at the White House any moment now. Eric, this is a big thing. This is one of the big reasons why a lot of people voted for President Trump. Jobs and the economy.

BOLLING: Yeah. And as the mainstream media focuses on Russia, this is what really going on. Jobs numbers have been fantastic. This is some news that we've found out -- we've been hearing about that Apple uses an outside vendor to make this LCD screen for the iPhone. Foxcom is one of the vendors -- probably the biggest vendor. They're going to open up some manufacturing plants I believe in Wisconsin. I think this is what it's all about. But that's great news. Starting out, supposed to like, 3,000 high-paying American jobs. Now these things have been built in China through Foxcom in other countries, but bringing them back to America, 3,000 jobs I understand now, maybe up to 13,000 going forward. This is just what it's about for Donald Trump.

WILLIAMS: This is where President Trump looks strong, right? I agree, Kat, this is why most people that voted for President Trump voted for him -- absent political experience because he's a business guy. He's the guy that knows how to make a deal and get things done. So I think when he first got elected, there's a couple of automobile manufacturers that either kept plants here or came back to their manufacturing home bases here in the United States, and this is the type of thing that he absolutely should be talking about, holding rallies about, doing everything he can to energize base, get more political capitol. To my view, Morgan, I think he spent some political capitol in all of these healthcare losses. But, you know, Eric, ultimately, I think this is a good thing for President Trump to be doing at this point.

BOLLING: Very good thing. Very good thing. Morgan, we're watching -- I think we're looking at the president. He's about to hit the podium. Again, let's remind everyone, this plant is likely going to be in Wisconsin. Paul Ryan comes from Wisconsin. Reince Priebus is from Wisconsin. Scott Walker, also from Wisconsin. Also been a supporter, I guess, recent supporter of Donald Trump. We see Vice President Pence there as well. Jehmu, this is hard to argue with when you look at the economic numbers of President Trump.

GREENE: I hope he has a great present for President Obama under the Christmas tree in December. You have to give Obama credit for giving him a strong enough economy, driving these job numbers. You know what? Wouldn't it be great.

TIMPF: You have to give him credit, too. President Trump has removed a lot of the regulatory burden that's kept businesses from wanting.

GREENE: One of them that he's removed is -- I'm sorry. I don't want to eat chicken from China, accidently. And two weeks ago, chicken from China hit our shores. Four out of ten, out of their thousands of chicken processing plants failed their safety regulations.

BOLLING: That's Trump's fault?

GREENE: He opened it up. And the fact that food safety and labelling, those are things that make America great right now.

ORTAGUS: Why did he open it up? Because our beef exports for the first time went to China, which was a huge economic move. That's something that people working in the beef industry -- farmers have wanted it for a very long time. So one of the most important things about this tech jobs announcement is these are the jobs of the future that we're going to need. The most important thing -- I'm working with industrial IOT and with robotics on a daily basis. This type of stuff that we're hearing about, the future of the job market for millennials where people -- I'm working with it right now on a daily basis. The most important thing that government can do and relates to, autonomous vehicles, for example, is get out of the way. Don't overregulate these industries, so that way we can still continue to innovate and lead.

WILLIAMS: I think that's great. I will say this, Jehmu. I do think that it's interesting that now we are all collectively celebrating the improved job numbers under President Trump. But for a long time, there was a pushback, and there was questioning around the increased job numbers that we did see under the Obama administration that, you know, proceeded to trickle up, up, up throughout the tenure of the administration.

GREENE: Up, up, up, all the way through President Trump's inauguration. But, the thing is, when you look at what President Trump is doing, whether it comes to removing those regulations, I'm sorry. I want to eat food that.

BOLLING: Oh, come on.

GREENE: If the chicken industry wants this.

GREENE: . every single product with a Trump brand on it is going to be made in America, so we can.

BOLLING: Businesses, business owners, homeowners invest for the future, not what happened last year or eight years ago. They go -- what's the environment going to be looking like going forward. Donald Trump, one of the things he did, while he's rolling back regulations, is he drop on the regulations on our energy markets. For the first time ever we're exporting liquefied natural gas. Our production is way up. We're going to be a net exporter of energy. We used to be at the mercy of countries that despise us, who wanted to kill us. Now we're flipping the script on them because of Donald Trump, and has nothing to do with Barack Obama.

GREENE: He's a matter media manipulator. I will give him that. Why doesn't he face this opportunity to say every product with a Trump brand on it is going to be made in America? Why doesn't he take this opportunity to say any Trump hotel that's being built it's going to be made with American steel instead -- well, his sons are certainly very vocal. They are also really good at messaging.

BOLLING: They're businessmen.

GREENE: This would be a great addition to the messaging he's trying to get out for the last two weeks. So why hasn't it happened?

WILLIAMS: That'd be great. But I want to pivot, actually, something that Morgan brought up, and that is what the economic structure will look like in the future? Especially for millennials and our generations, specifically. And one of the things -- look, I love coal miners. I love those industries that made American middle class successful. But I get nervous, Morgan, when I feel like there's political messaging that's based on nostalgia, kind to Eric's point. When it's based in yesteryear. What we all know, whether we like it or not, is we have to get ready to move forward with some of the things that you're working on. And can you talk a little bit about what the messaging can be politically around what that looks like.

ORTAGUS: Well, see, I actually disagree with you, slightly, Eboni. Because I do think that Donald Trump's message.

ORTAGUS: I think it's important in the election because let's be honest. There's a whole forgotten part of America that finally felt like someone feels their pain. When you look at what happened in Ohio, yesterday -- but I actually think it's OK. I know people are saying that you're promising things that never going to happen. You're looking back to yesteryear.

WILLIAMS: But how do we start transitioning, you know, gently and compassionately into what we know the future economic.

BOLLING: I can help here.

WILLIAMS: OK.

BOLLING: By doing exactly what Trump is doing, by removing regulations, by making this country a more business friendly environment. Right now, it's cheaper to produce -- this LED screen for Apple, it's cheaper to do it in China unless you remove the barriers that we set. High taxes, corporate tax wages, minimum wages, that's a barrier here as well. You lower those barriers. They'll bring jobs back here. The economy survives. And as the economy gets better, wages go up because they have to compete for workers.

WILLIAMS: I guess, Jehmu, you disagree with the minimum wage argument Mr. Bolling just made.

GREENE: Well, that's how you actually boost wages is by making sure that you have a living wage. But at the end of the day what we're looking at is that, yes, these regulations are being taken away from companies that have monopolies in different markets. We need to be bringing back competition. And that's what Democrats have been saying all this week with a better deal. How do we make sure that small businesses have a chance? This can't just be about.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: It's a lot harder for small businesses. It's a lot harder for small businesses if they have to fill out all these environmental paperwork, regulations. They'll start their business somewhere else. Their companies won't want to come here. And also, with the minimum wage, yeah, you can artificially raise the wages of whoever has the jobs, but you can see it every time. Companies have to lay off people or cut people's hours because of that wages.

WILLIAMS: And Jehmu, that better deal. Come on, Jehmu. Let's talk about that because I was hopeful that there was going to be an economic message coming from my Democratic Party friends, and I found it disappointing because once again it started off promising and they ultimately split it to something that, quite frankly, sounded a lot like socialism. It sounded a lot like income and equality. Can you explain that messaging to me because we don't all work the same, so why should we have the same income?

GREENE: A better deal is focused on three things, boosting wages, making sure that our work force has the skills that they need, and making sure that we can also lower costs. When you look at the fact -- this might be something that we all agree on. Beer, 90 percent of the beer made in America, sold in America, is made by two companies. Even in the explosion of all of the craft beers that are out there and the options we have, two companies, 90 percent of the market.

GREENE: That cannot be the case. And so a better deal is about helping small businesses.

BOLLING: By busting up larger corporations?

GREENE: Yes, some people needs to be busted up.

BOLLING: How is that increase -- boost wages -- how do it boost wages or reduce costs? It's beyond me.

GREENE: It's reducing the costs that families have to pay for everything that they're doing. Not that beer should be their number 1 expense, but.

ORTAGUS: So Democrats want to take your Bud Light away. I mean, that's what I've just learned.

BOLLING: No. They want to divest Bud and Anheuser-Busch -- it's a smaller companies. Guess what happens to your bottle of beer or your keg -- the price of it goes up, Jehmu.

GREENE: No, Eric.

BOLLING: It has too.

GREENE: . with more competition prices -- come on, Eric.

BOLLING: Jehmu, listen, if you can buy in bulk, you're going to buy in bulk, and you're going to keep your input costs down. You know this. This is economics 101.

GREENE: For the first time, more companies are dying than are actually being built. That is a problem. We cannot just shore up.

BOLLING: That is the most -- I love you, but that is the most ridiculous comment you made, yet, this hour.

GREENE: It's the reality.

BOLLING: It's always been the case. Always been at least a four or five to one company failure rate to the one that survives. That's America.

GREENE: No, what built America, what built the middle class are small businesses. Let's give them a fighting shot.

TIMPF: And make it easier with more regulations? It doesn't make any sense. Look at California. Look at how hard it is. Businesses are fleeing California. If we have something like that on a federal level, businesses will be fleeing the country. We are seeing more business involvement here because of lower regulations. It just make sense that it's easier to start a business, even if you're a small business, if you don't have such a strong regulatory burden.

WILLIAMS: Go ahead, Morgan.

ORTAGUS: Well, I was going to say, I think it's difficult to argument that we should -- to argue that we should pursue more Democrat policies over the next year or two for small businesses, whenever they -- the Democrats have had their chance for the past eight years. That's why we have ObamaCare. That's why we had higher regulations. So the president and the Republicans in the Senate and the house were elected because the Americans, clearly, would like to try new and different policies. There's not a small business owner or someone in a corporation that I've talked too, or that I've work with, that does not think that it's time for -- to have something new, to have a change, especially in these regulations.

WILLIAMS: Small business owner is my mother. And one of the reason that she, lifetime Democrat, voted for Barack Obama twice, and then ultimately switched and voted for Donald Trump, Jehmu, was that the tax regulation were killing her. The ObamaCare requirements for a certain number of employees were killing her business and her profits. So what would the Democrat answers be if 2018 is viable on the table for them around that relief to the small business owner that just says, hey, you know what, we need some tax relief.

GREENE: I think that's absolutely what a better deal is about. It's how do we make sure that the beneficiaries of this are small businesses. That the beneficiaries are the ones who don't already have most.

GREENE: . wealth in this country.

WILLIAMS: And I looked through the better deal because, you know, I was hopeful and excited about it when I heard it was coming. I still saw really, really crushing and suppresses tax rates. You know what I'm saying? And when you can't keep pocketing your money and you're a small business owner, how do you grow the business to Eric's point, how do you reinvest? How do you hire more people so you have more jobs?

GREENE: Well, one way is by having a living wage. Raising the minimum wage means...

WILLIAMS: The very thing that...

GREENE: ... there's more money in the pockets of consumers so that when they spend it at the local stores, that they're in their community...

BOLLING: Should we go Scott Walker. Can we please go to Scott Walker?

TIMPF: Scott Walker is at the podium now. We're going to take that.

GOV. SCOTT WALKER, R-WIS.: Wisconn -- Wisconn, with two "N's" -- Wisconn Valley will become -- in fact, the region we will call Wisconn Valley will become the new global home to cutting-edge technology and innovation. Wisconn Valley will help us attract top talent from across the country and around the world. Wisconn Valley will help us with one more tool to keep our college and high school graduates in the state of Wisconsin instead of going beyond our borders. This is exciting and transformation.

And in addition to thanking Terry and his great team from Foxconn and Sony and all the other great -- and Sharp, excuse me. Boy, I blew it again, I've got to pay attention to that. And Sharp, having seen their great facilities, I want to particularly thank the president of the United States.

Because as Terry alluded to, the president in late April met with Terry and his team. The next day, a number of our folks from Wisconsin gathered together in the office of the chief of staff, Reince Priebus, who's a fellow Cheesehead. And we started this great journey together. We've had multiple meetings; we've had great discussions. Jared and Reed and the rest of the team here at the White House did a fabulous job. We've been back and forth. The Foxconn team has been all over the state of Wisconsin, worked with our regional, local partners. It's been a great success story. And we made a great trip over to see Terry and his team. And when he talks about that 8K, it's phenomenal. It is some of the most amazing technology in the world, and we're proud to say it's going to be made in the great state of Wisconsin.

So together we had a special bond built, and that started because the president said, "We want to build this kind of technology in the United States. It just so happened -- it was kind of nice -- that about a week or so before the visit to Terry and the team made to the White House, the president had been at Snap-on Tool in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and had said, as Reince was asking about what that spot was down there, Reince filled him in. And he told Terry and the others it would be nice to build something like that right in that area in southeastern Wisconsin. So that's exactly what we're doing here today. We could not be more thrilled.

It's been a tremendous effort, a tremendous team. I want to thank two of my top cabinet members: Mark Hogan and Scott Neitzel, as well as my chief of staff, Rich Zipperer, are here and all that they represent in the state of Wisconsin. I want to thank our leaders in the legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth, who are here, as well as thanking minority leader, Peter Barca, who's been a great advocate on this, as well.

And I particularly want to thank the members of the congressional delegation from Wisconsin, starting with the dean of the delegation, Jim Sensenbrenner, Congressman Duffy, Congressman Gallagher, Congressman Grothman, Senator Baldwin and Senator Johnson. They have been tenacious in working on this project with us for the good of everyone in the state, Republican and Democrat and everybody in between. We all win with this.

And certainly, a big part of that team is someone we're very proud of, someone who grew up down the road from me, flipping burgers at McDonald's, just like I did. He was just in Janesville, and I was in Delavan. But the speaker of the House of Representative has been an advocate all the way through. He called Terry. He reached out to the team. He had dinner with us. He made the case about why this is exceptional to do business in the great state of Wisconsin. He's a champion for the people of the 1st Congressional District. He's a champion for the people of the great state of Wisconsin. He's a champion for the great people of this great country, my friend, the speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

REP. PAUL RYA, R-WIS., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Thank you. Thank you. Well-done. Wow.

What can I say? This is a great day for American manufacturing. You know? And for southeastern Wisconsin, this is an absolute game-changer. It means more jobs, and more security and more prosperity for families. It is another example of how our region is truly a manufacturing powerhouse. It truly is.

Look, I too, want to take this opportunity to thank President Trump for his leadership. I remember the day when Reince called me. After they were in Kenosha at Snap-on Tools, Scott just mentioned the story. And seeing the space of some of our shuttered factories, talking about how the president was so focused on making sure not only we bring manufacturing jobs back to America but that we bring manufacturing jobs back to Wisconsin.

One thing we know about this president is how committed he is to reviving American manufacturing and bringing jobs home. This right here shows actual results, getting it done.

Every time we talked about this, he was so engaged and so willing to get the work done to get it to where we are right here.

I want to thank our quarterback of this effort. I want to thank our governor, Scott Walker. Governor Walker quarterbacked this effort. Under Governor Walker's leadership, we have seen Wisconsin manufacturing make a huge comeback, and this is the topper of all toppers.

When he asked us to get involved in talking to Foxconn, I could not have been more excited. Chairman Gou and his team, they have been incredible throughout this entire process.

Terry, I want to thank you for your commitment to the people of Wisconsin. Thank you. Your vision, Terry, for building high technology, high-skilled manufacturing right in the heart of America, it is truly impressive. I cannot wait for Americans to see what this is all about. I cannot wait for Wisconsinites to see the true impressive vision that this represents. We cannot wait for this partnership to begin.

And at this time, I want to introduce someone who is no stranger to the potential of Midwest manufacturing. And that is my old colleague, as well, and great friend, and a great advocate for American workers; and that is my friend and our vice president, Vice President Mike Pence.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Governor Walker, Speaker Ryan, Senator Johnson, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, Chairman Gou, members of Congress who joined us today, the House and Senate, distinguished members of the state legislature in Wisconsin, on behalf of the first family, welcome to the White House.

And thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, welcome to a historic day for American jobs in the American heartland.

You know, since the very first day of this administration, President Trump has been busy rolling back federal red tape, unleashing American energy, working to lower taxes, rebuild our infrastructure and give the American people the world-class healthcare they deserve. And job creators have responded to the president's agenda with optimism and action.

Businesses large and small have created more than 800,000 new jobs since President Trump took office. Company after company are announcing record investments, billions of dollars and thousands of jobs. And today's announcement here at the White House is just the latest vote of confidence in our president and his agenda. And our partners at the state level.

And companies from across this country and across the wider world are going to continue to invest in American jobs and American workers and America's future, because under President Donald Trump, America is back!

So ladies and gentlemen, with gratitude for his leadership and his determination to make America prosperous again, it is now my high honor and distinct privilege to introduce to you the 45th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much.

Thank you, Governor.

Please, thank you very much.

I want to thank our great vice president. Thank you to Speaker Ryan. We're working very, very closely. We're getting a lot done. Governor Walker has been so tremendous from the first time we announced that Terry even had a small amount of interest in going into this country someplace. And, you know, when you give that to Governor Walker, it's pretty -- pretty much of a done deal.

Ron Johnson, Senator. He's been so helpful to us on the thing that you haven't heard too much about recently, health care. And I think we're doing OK, Ron. I'm hearing good things. I'm hearing good things.

Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, all of the congressmen -- great congressmen -- and senators we have in the audience, thank you very much.

And thanks especially to my friend, one of the great businessmen anywhere in the world, Terry Gou.

I would see Terry, and I'd say, "Terry, you have to give us a couple of those massive -- these are massive places that you do such great work with," and he's going to be doing that in a state that's very close to my heart, Wisconsin. So we're very happy. One of the big job producers anywhere at any time, Scott. So I know it's going to be fantastic for the people.

This is a great day for American workers and manufacturing and for everyone who believes in the concept and the label "Made in the U.S.A." Today I'm pleased to announce that Foxconn, a world leader in manufacturing for computers, communications and consumer electronics, one of the truly great companies of the world, will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the production of LCD panel products in Wisconsin, investing many, many billions of dollars right here in America, and creating thousands of jobs, and I mean American jobs. That's what we want.

Another big investor in our country, Steve Winwood [SIC]. You stand up. He's raising so much money for our great Republican Party. Andrea, please stand up. Please. Thank you. Thank you, Steve. You did a great job. You've done a great job, Steve. Thank you.

Foxconn will invest in southeast Wisconsin while a larger facility is constructed over the coming years. And that facility is currently under negotiation. It will be about the biggest there is anywhere. The company's initial investment of more than $10 billion will create 3,000 jobs at a minimum, with the potential for up to 13,000 jobs in the very near future.

The construction of this facility represents the return of LCD electronics and electronic manufacturing to the United States, the country that we love. That's where we want our jobs. To make such an incredible investment, Chairman Gou put his faith and confidence in the future of the American economy. In other words, if I didn't get elected, he definitely would not be spending $10 billion.

His great company has seen -- you know, you see exactly what I'm saying -- our administration's work to remove job-killing regulations. He's been watching. To institute buy American and hire American. And all of those policies, and to pursue the steps necessary to revitalize American industry, including repealing and replacing ObamaCare -- we'd better get that done, fellows. Please. Mike, we need that so badly -- cutting taxes, fixing our trade deals and rebuilding our infrastructure. We'll be submitting an infrastructure bill in the not very distant future. We're going to be submitting a tax bill in the very near future. Right?

When this investment is complete, Foxconn has the potential to create more manufacturing jobs than we've seen in many, many decades. Chairman Gou, I think you for your investment in the American worker. They appreciate it. They will not let you down. They never let us down. There is nobody like the American worker.

Terry Gou told me that he believes in America, and he really believes in America. And that is a great entrepreneur, one of the greatest in the world, by the way. He won't say it, but I'll say it. One of the great entrepreneurs of the world. He has a real bond with the administration and with Americans.

Foxconn joins a growing list of industry leaders who understand that America's capabilities are limitless and that America's workers are unmatched and that America's most prosperous days are just ahead. We are going to have some very, very magnificent decades.

Thank you all for being here. Thank you, Terry, and thank you to Foxconn. God bless the United States of America. God bless you all. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, everyone.

TIMPF: All right. You just heard the president. Can't really argue with that. Can't really argue with jobs. They're good. People like to have them, right, Eric? This is where he really, really looks his best.

BOLLING: So very quickly, he announced what we talked about a little bit earlier: $10 billion investment, 3,000 jobs, going up to 13,000 jobs if they arrange that other big deal. And that's the point I'm trying to make right here, deal. Donald Trump is cutting deals to bring jobs back to America.

Look at what's going on. By the way, he talked about tax reform. But another day.

Twenty-one thousand seven hundred in the Dow. It's up 19 percent since he was elected. Business confidence at its record high. Maybe not a record, maybe, in the last 20 years. Confidence businesses have in their future. That's what he's all about. That's what matters to America. You know what you didn't hear for the last 30 minutes? Russia. Not one. Feels good, doesn't it?

WILLIAMS: I know. It does feel like a relief, Eric. Yes.

And you know what? I talked earlier this week on this program about Americans just wanting to do well. You know, and to your point, Kat, you can't be argued with. You know, I think in this country for far too long, we've really kind of demonized success. And people have been made to feel bad or guilty about doing well. And I think that's a dead message. I think that nobody wants to hear it. It's not aspirational. And I think so much of, really, a successful message at this point has to be rooted in that type of professional and economic and aspirational type of doing well and being progressive in that way.

TIMPF: Jehmu, you want to weigh in on that?

GREENE: What comes with doing well is allowing more people access to those same ladders that built amazing companies, that built this amazing economy. And what has happened when you have workers who are -- their productivity is up, and profits are up, but none of that is coming down to them. It's only going to CEO pay. That is what the problem is. Because I'm a first- generation American. I've lived the American dream.

WILLIAMS: Jehmu, you do well.

GREENE: My parents were undocumented immigrants.

WILLIAMS: But Jehmu, you do well.

GREENE: And it was because of all of those opportunities that are slowly being stripped away.

BOLLING: Wages are up, wages are up. Hourly wages up. Weekly wages are up. Monthly wages are up. I don't know what you're talking about. I would say it's not -- it is getting to the average worker.

TIMPF: All right. We're going to say good-bye to our specialists here. Thank you both for joining us, Morgan Ortagus and Jehmu Greene. Thank you both.

Don't go away. "Fox News Specialists" is coming right back.

