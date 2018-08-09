Microsoft demands fringe social network pull Anti-Semitic posts
Microsoft is cracking down on hate speech by threatening to pull its cloud services from Gab, a controversial social networking service that's been hosting anti-Semitic comments from a former US Senate candidate.
On Thursday, Gab said that Microsoft had given it 48 hours to delete the anti-Semitic comments or else it would pull its Azure services from the social networking platform, leaving it offline potentially for weeks or months.
More From PCmag
BREAKING: Gab's hosting provider, Microsoft Azure, has given us 48 hours to take action on two posts or they will pull our service and Gab will go down for weeks/months. pic.twitter.com/dIfaeTr2Go— Gab.ai (@getongab) August 9, 2018
This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.