Microsoft demands fringe social network pull Anti-Semitic posts

General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau - D1AESZGHATAA

Microsoft is cracking down on hate speech by threatening to pull its cloud services from Gab, a controversial social networking service that's been hosting anti-Semitic comments from a former US Senate candidate.

On Thursday, Gab said that Microsoft had given it 48 hours to delete the anti-Semitic comments or else it would pull its Azure services from the social networking platform, leaving it offline potentially for weeks or months.

