Weird 'monster' captured on film 'stalking a moose' in Canadian wilderness

A bizarre video has gone viral, claiming to show a "six-foot eerie faceless creature" reportedly "stalking a moose" in the Canadian wilderness.

The video, which has been viewed more than 30,000 times, was posted by Audrée Tanguay Fréchette, who is unable to explain the footage (likely due to the fact that the monster is not real).

"I was filming an moose on a roadside in Gaspésie, Québec, Canada," Fréchette wrote on YouTube. "Looking at the video I saw this strange shape at the back left. [C]an someone tell me what it is?"

It's unclear exactly what Fréchette captured on film, but some YouTube commenters have likened it to Gollum, the fictional character from J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" novels.

"Looks like Gollum," one commenter wrote, while another wrote: "My precious," a line Gollum made famous in "The Lord of the Rings."

Others had even more fun with the footage, with one commenter saying it is the Rake, a mythical creature that hunts animals without rhyme or reason.

"That looks like the Rake type creature stalking that moose. It must be pretty tall too," one commenter wrote.

The creature appears to stand up on its hind legs, though it's not clear how tall it is. The Sun called it a "6 ft tall monstrosity."