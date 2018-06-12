Images of ‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ skin leaked on Twitter: report

Do you like the skin you’re in?

A new skin for “Fortnite Battle Royale” was revealed on Twitter this week, the Daily Express reported.

The Twitter user @TwoEpicBuddies shared a photo of the purported skin on Monday.

“I present to you: Blockbuster and Loading Screen for Weekt 7 [sic],” the user captioned the snap.

In another tweet, @TwoEpicBuddies shared a different image of various helmet styles.

“Blockbuster head can be customized. The Skin is called 'Visitor' not Blockbuster!” it said.

Gamers must finish seven weeks of tasks for it to be available, according to the British tabloid. Gamers who buy the Season 4 Battle Pass can reportedly play the challenges.

The Season 4 Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks -- which comes to $9.50, according to Polygon.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" is spinoff of the game "Fortnite" and has been a massive success with gamers.

The multiplayer shooter game, which lets players navigate a vast landscape, has racked up a huge following since its release as an early access game last year.

“Fortnite Battle Royale” allows up to 100 players to compete against each other or form squads in a fast-moving combat game. “The last one standing wins,” explains Epic Games, on its website.

Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.