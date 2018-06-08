'Fortnite' player uses 'shopping cart' to make video game history

A player on the wildly popular video game “Fortnite” has used a ‘shopping cart’ to become the first person to return to the game’s starting point.

A video posted on YouTube by OrangeGuy shows how the gamer constructed a bridge within the game and used a shopping cart to reach “spawn island.” The BBC reports that “Fortnite” players gather on “spawn island” before each round of the survival game begins. Shopping trolleys have recently been introduced into the game, it says.

“This is the only legit and real way to get to the spawn island on Fortnite: Battle Royale!” says a post accompanying the video. OrangeGuy’s video of the feat has been viewed more than 135,000 times on YouTube.

Epic Games’ free “Fortnite Battle Royale” spin-off has been a massive success with gamers. The multiplayer shooter game, which lets players navigate a vast landscape, has racked up a huge following since its release as an early access game last year.

Citing comments made during a quarterly earnings call by Chinese Internet services giant Tencent, Marketwatch reported this week that “Fortnite” has over 40 million monthly active users.

A global cultural phenomenon, “Fortnite” has been breaking records left, right and center. “Fortnite” became the most viewed game on YouTube earlier this year, surpassing “Minecraft,” “PUBG” and “Clash Royale,” according to data released in March by influencer marketing platform Matchmade.

Underlining its popularity, “Fortnite” set a new YouTube record for a live gaming stream earlier this year. The game also set a new record for most videos related to a video game uploaded to YouTube.

“Fortnite Battle Royale” allows up to 100 players to compete against each other or form squads in a fast-moving combat game. “The last one standing wins,” explains Epic Games, on its website.

