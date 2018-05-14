Nintendo brings back NES Classic, social media goes nuts

The king has returned.

Nintendo announced that it was bringing back its incredibly popular NES Classic console, more than a year after it first announced it was ceasing production of the retro console.

In a tweet, the company said the console, which retails for $59.99, would be available in U.S. stores on June 29. Along with the similarly popular SNES Classic, both consoles "are expected to be available through the end of the year." Nintendo, however, did not detail what the situation would be like outside the U.S.

NINTENDO SWITCH ONLINE SERVICE DETAILS: WHAT TO KNOW

The announcement follows a September 2017 report that Nintendo had confirmed it was restarting production of the NES Classic. At the time, Nintendo said it would have more NES Classic units available for the summer, but did not provide any further details.

Upon making the announcement, many took to Twitter to profess their excitement.

The NES Classic, prior to its production stoppage, proved to be incredibly popular, as the Japanese gaming company capitalized on nostalgia. In May 2017, Business Insider reported that it had sold more than 2 million NES Classic units, just five months after its release.

Because of the limited supply and exceptional demand, third-party resellers were able to enjoy enormous profit margins, re-selling the device, sometimes for $200 or more. After the announcement, third-party resellers on eBay still show units available at significant mark-ups to the $59.99 retail price.

NINTENDO LABO REVIEW: WHEN TOYS COME TO LIFE

The SNES Classic is just as popular as its older brethren. In April, Nintendo disclosed in its financial statements that it had sold more than 5 million units of the console, which sells for $79.99.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia