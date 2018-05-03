5 ultimate adventure-proof grad gifts for 2018

Graduation season is here and it’s time to deliver some strong grad gift game.

Whatever the graduation, your favorite grad is about to head off for another chapter in their life.

It may kick off with a last adventure with high school buddies tearing it up back country this summer or it maybe it will be a trip around the world before that first grown-up job starts … but in the long term, your grad is bound to have plenty of adventures come their way.

So you can gear up your grad for a lifetime of adventure.

From an indestructible sound system made from converted weapons’ cases through to a customized, modern classic watch and ultimate travel bags, here are some of the ultimate adventure-proof grad gifts for 2018. Check out 5 top choices for grads joining our military, escaping high school, graduating college or any other awfully big adventure.

Rough & Tumble Sound - DemerBox

What do you get when you combine the world’s best indestructible weapon-carrying cases with a sound system? The ultimate sound system and an ultimate gift for the grad in your life.

The DemerBox will withstand any adventure your grad throws at it. The makers have a very fitting tag line “DemerBox plays as hard as you do.” It will take a beating and keep on playing. It is even waterproof, making it ideal for fishing, days at the beach, kayaking, camping – anything outdoors.

BEER IN SPACE? CUTTING-EDGE PROJECT TOUTS UNIQUE ZERO GRAVITY BREW

U.S. Special Operations folks regularly rely on Pelican cases to transport their essentials. The DemerBox guys have taken a waterproof Pelican case and adapted it. They ramped it up with cutting-edge Bluetooth wireless sound technology and a wireless pairing range up to 100 feet.

It has a 50-hour battery life and can even charge your devices with a USB port. Inside the DemerBox, you can put things that you need to be kept dry like your wallet and that Pelican waterproofing will do the job.

Thanks to the cool design it will also look rad on any grad’s shelf – whether in that first apartment, first dorm room or first job.

Made in the USA and available in 4 colors: Pesaro Green, Barrow Black, Haast Orange and Roseau Blue for $399.

PODCAST: MUD + MUSCLE – MEET THE NAVY CROSS RECON MARINE WITH WORLD RECORD FOR MOST IRON MANS IN A YEAR

Modern ‘Briefcase’ - Rugged Twill Padded Computer Bag by Filson

A tried and true classic grad gift is a briefcase or bag to carry essentials to that first job, that next school or exploring the world. This is a two-in-one gift because it can be carried as a messenger-style bag or a modern briefcase.

Filson’s roots are in outfitting for adventure – as deep as the Gold Rush and Wild West adventure – so who better to rely on to outfit your grad with an adventure-proof bag?

MEET THE US MILITARY'S WARSHIP KILLER: THESE NEW MISSILES WILL SINK ENEMY SHIPS

Their impeccable classic American craftsmanship means that this gift will last a lifetime. Whether your grad will be using maps or laptops, the Filson Padded Computer Bag is an excellent call.

This bag is made with their famous, seemingly indestructible, rugged twill that will resist wear – but also water, which is great. For enhanced robustness, there are Tin Cloth-bound seams and storm flaps. The leather, like in the adjustable leather shoulder strap, is saddle-grade Bridle Leather sourced from North America and USA tanned.

Helpful for keeping things organized and easy to find, the design includes divided compartments and pockets. It fits an up to 15” laptop, cords and pretty much anything else a grad could need. The laptop is protected with both padded sides and bottom.

Comes in 3 colors (otter green, tan, navy) for $425.

Customized, Handmade Adventure Watch- Spartan Ultra Watch by Suunto

Watches may be one of the most traditional graduation gifts – but that doesn’t mean classic has to be old-fashioned. And a watch doesn’t have to cost the GDP of a small country to be special and handmade.

Deck your grad out with a watch that does more than get him or her to class or work on time. This sleek watch, with titanium 5 and steel bezel with sapphire glass, is designed to survive the toughest conditions and will look good and impress from the boardroom to backcountry hunting.

Bet you wouldn’t expect a watch made for adventure, sport and training to be handmade – this one is. The hand-made, Suunto Spartan Ultra is an advanced multisport watch with a color touch screen, GPS, compass, barometric altitude and 300 feet water resistance.

Just as exciting, you can entirely customize this watch so that your grad has a unique watch perfectly suited to him or her. The base is that classic, timeless look that Suunto has wisely crafted – but you can customize with colors, shapes and materials. You can even personalize your watch gift with text in the back.

Your grad will find this watch useful for just about anything, and everything, for years to come. So what can it do?

For outdoor adventures, it has also has a storm alarm, sunrise/sunset times and a digital tilt compass to name just a few handy features. The watch can help your grad discover new routes and guide the grad.

For sports, it incorporates features like heart rate, calories, peak training effect and recovery. In fact, it is loaded with specific features to support more than 80 sports. It is also jam packed with training support from training trends analysis through to personal bests and sleep duration.

Grads can even use the Suunto Movescount App to take photos or create a Suunto Movie of their adventures with 3D maps, images and data,

SUUNTO SPARTAN ULTRA retails for $763.90 and is now on sale for $534.73.

PODCAST: SOUTHERN HUNTER TURNED MARINE RECON, SNIPER + INSPIRATION FOR HBO HIT SERIES “GENERATION KILL”

Ultimate Outdoor Bag - Panga 50 by YETI

Hook your favorite grad up with the ultimate outdoor adventure bag. Many companies have tried, but no-one has succeeded in surpassing the YETI Panga.

If you have a grad who loves to be outdoors, then the Panga would be an MVP grad gift.

NEW FOAM ARMOR FOR TANKS CAN PULVERIZE ENEMIES

Made by YETI, this is a waterproof duffel. How waterproof? You can dunk this duffel in the water, fully submerged, and zero water will creep in. Everything inside the duffel will still be dry.

Lightweight, it travels easily whether on a hike into backcountry for some fishing or tucked into the overhead as a plane carry-on heading out to another epic adventure.

Comes in Storm Gray and various sizes. The 50 retails for $299.99.

Best in Class Travel Luggage - Subterra Luggage by Thule

Arm your graduate with the ultimate, most versatile, best designed luggage they will ever own. This gift also packs a three-gifts-in-one punch.

The Thule Subterra Luggage is like ‘Transformer’ luggage. There’s more than meets the eye. It may look like one piece of luggage, but it splits into two independent pieces – so this is basically three pieces of luggage in one.

Another stand out feature is the compression straps, which do a fantastic job of keeping everything organized.

MARINES' ULTRA-POWERFUL HEAVILY-ARMED MEGA-DRONE WILL DEVASTATE ENEMIES OF THE US

For longer trips, the larger, Thule Subterra Luggage 30", can be broken down when your grad checks in. All those cool things your fave grad collects on travels – no more overweight fees! Your grad can zip the duffel bag off and use the roller component for a mid-sized check in bag.

Equally, the duffel bag can be zipped off and used for convenient day-to-day stuff. It is easily thrown in the back of a truck or car (hopefully not filled with dirty laundry for mom to help with.)

This luggage looks stylish, but the key is that it is also ultra-versatile, flexible and can be modified.

Don’t let those soft-sided suitcase looks fool you – Thule does not mess around. Luggage is never cheap, but Thule delivers quality, making it an investment that endures. In addition to ultra-strong material that is water resistant to protect your grad’s belongings, this luggage also incorporates a durable exoskeleton and molded polycarbonate back panel to help absorb the beatings that bags take.

Your grad won’t ever come across a trip where the Subterra isn’t amazing. The 30” retails for $349.95.