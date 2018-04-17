Expand / Collapse search
Twitter suffers outage as users around the world experience problems

By James Rogers | Fox News
Picture illustration - A 3D-printed Twitter logo is seen through broken glass, in this picture illustration taken Feb. 8, 2016. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Twitter was offline for many users across the globe early on Tuesday.

“Something is technically wrong,” said a message on the platform just after 10 a.m. EDT. “Thanks for noticing – we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”

At 10:45 a.m. EDT Twitter Support tweeted that the issue had been resolved.

The Down Detector website reported that Twitter had been experiencing problems since 9:50 a.m. EDT. From the U.S. to Argentina, Greece and the Philippines, many users reported that Twitter was down, although some said they were able to access the service.

