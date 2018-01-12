CES 2018: This bizarre sexbot can actually swap faces

Though still nascent in terms of sheer numbers, sex robots have increased in popularity in recent years, with Abyss Creations’ ‘Harmony’ RealDoll arguably the most famous one. Creator Matt McMullen has taken Harmony one step further, giving the robot another face, dubbed Solana.

Unveiled at Engadget’s After Hours show at CES, McMullen showed off the new face, saying that it is designed for versatility.

McMullen noted that the face is modular, meaning it can be swapped out, just like a user can change settings on an app. He also said a user can change the personality settings and create a separate profile and avatar, without having to buy an entirely new robot.

In order to swap faces, a person has to actually peel the skin off the robotic head, which reveals the outer layer of the robot, with its enormous bulging eyes, mouth and an exposed cranium. A new wig can also be added to the RealHarmony doll.

Once the face is changed, users can go on the app and switch the personality of the doll, bringing Solana to life.

While McMullen only showed off Solana as a head-and-neck on stage, he added that he was working on developing heated bodies that could allow them to respond to touch or potentially move.

McMullen said he was "pretty gung-ho" about getting that movement from the neck down to work, adding he had already built a torso that can move and gyrate. The arms are currently being worked on, McMullen added.

McMullen noted he has parts for approximately 20 robots and added that by the time they are ready to ship, there may also be a male version.

