Top 5 Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday laptop deals are everywhere but here are some of the best.

Many deals start on Nov. 23 but some are already live. Early deals are showing discounts now while Black Friday deals won’t appear until the 23rd.

The $99 laptop is here: The 11-inch Samsung Chromebook will be discounted to $99 from $179 on Black Friday at Best Buy. Chromebooks use the efficient Google Chrome operating system – a snappy OS even on less-expensive hardware. And because it runs in the cloud, Chrome doesn’t have large hard drive requirements. The 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of memory, and 16GB of storage.

HP laptop deals: Hewlett-Packard is a force to be reckoned with on Black Friday as it has historically been the largest PC maker in the world.

HP Pavilion 15-cc563st 15.6-inch on sale at Staples for $499. Previously, it sold for around $800. This sports a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, 1TB hard drive, 12GB of DDR4 memory, and Windows 10.

HP Spectre x360 13t touch-screen laptop will get cut to $899.99 from $1149.99.

This a new HP laptop and comes with Intel's latest quad-core 8th Gen Core i5 chip.

HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch (15-BL112DX) for $1,199.99, $400 off the regular price of $1,599.99 at Best Buy. This is a premium HP laptop and boasts a 4K touch-screen display. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and a large 512GB solid state drive.

Apple MacBook Pro: The MacBook Pro is Apple’s most powerful laptop line. The 15.4-inch MBP with Touch Bar (space gray, late 2016, MLH32LL/A) is reduced to $1,799 from $2,399 at B&H Photo.

Dell’s newest XPS 13: The latest 13-inch XPS 13 model is on salefor $999, discounted from $1,299. This comes with Intel’s brand-new quad-core 8th generation processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB solid state drive. This is a premium laptop line from Dell built around a compact, ultra-thin chassis.

Microsoft Surface bundle: The Surface Pro is seeing some Black Friday action direct from Microsoft. On sale for $899 discounted from the regular price of $1,129. This includes an Intel Core i5, 128GB of storage, 4GB of memory, and black Surface Pro Type Cover. The Type Cover is usually sold separately.