Tech Q&A: Tracking cellphones, dictating documents, covert online shopping and more

Q: I would like to track my wife’s location. She is never, ever without her phone. Can I track her phone so I know where she is around town?

A: Before I answer your question, be sure that you are doing this for the right reasons. Many people keep track of their loved ones, especially children and elderly parents. As you know, transparency is extremely important in any relationship. Now that we've gotten that out of the way… yes, there are very simple ways to track a smartphone, whether the device is yours or it belongs to someone else. Click here to learn how to track a cellphone’s location.

Q: I have an older car. Can I buy something that lets me use Bluetooth in my classic?

A: Almost any new car you buy nowadays is Bluetooth-equipped, so it's easy to feel left out if you are buying used or driving an old-yet-dependable vehicle. Bluetooth is especially valuable in states where talking on your cellphone is a fineable offense. Luckily, there are some pretty simple ways to add Bluetooth to your ride, which should make driving feel like a whole new experience. Click here for three ways to add Bluetooth to your older car.

Q: My smart TV has a camera and microphone. How do I know it’s not spying on me?

A: If you don't know anything about smart TVs, this question might sound paranoid. But these devices have caused an uproar in the cybersecurity community. Television manufacturers have tracked customer’s viewing habits in the past. Things have gotten better in this regard, but there are settings you should check. Click here to learn how to stop your TV from spying on you.

Q: I am a horrible typist. Can I use my voice instead?

A: You're not alone. In fact, there are so many people who hate to type on a keyboard, it's amazing that dictation software isn't more popular. There are several handy apps that will translate your voice into printed words, and many of them are free. Just remember that dictating your emails and term papers can require a lot of mental adjustment. And, please, remember to proofread what you’ve “written.” Click here to get started.

Q: My husband and I share an Amazon account. How can I buy him things without him knowing?

A: So how do you buy your hubby all those coveted gifts without him knowing that packages are on the way? After all, Amazon documents everything you order. But, not surprisingly, the world's largest retailer is also quite aware of this problem, and there is a simple way to keep certain items private. Better yet, you can send those parcels to a physical address that your husband probably doesn’t know exists. Click here to find out how to hide your purchases and deliver them to a temporary address.

