Google Photos will now recognize your pets

For many people, a pet or three form part of the family and you are forever taking photos of them. But frustratingly, finding those pet photos in the future can result in a search and a lot of scrolling. Google fixed that particular problem in Google Photos this week by introducing pet detection.

Your pets, just like other members of your family, will now be automatically recognized by Google Photos and assigned their own group. It's possible to label these photos with their name, and it should be a very simple task to create "albums, movies, or even a photo book" of your furry (or not) little friends.

It's still possible to search for photos of your pets. This can be done by breed or even emoji. So searching using a dog emoji will bring up all photos of your dog, for example. Creating a movie starring your pet is also very simple. Click the photo group for your pet Google automatically created, select the images you want in the movie, then tap "+" and a movie (or photo book) is created.

The new pet detection isn't perfect, though. A Google spokesperson admitted to BuzzFeed that Photos can still get confused if you have two or more pets of the same breed. These pets will still be automatically detected, but some photos may be placed in the wrong pet group. It's up to the owner then to sort one dog/cat/rabbit/fish from the other and correct the grouping.

If you use Google Photos and have pets, you should see the new grouping appearing already. If it hasn't, expect it to over the next few days.

