Legal online gambling to return to the US, report says

A new report says legal online gambling may be coming back to the U.S., not from an casino magnate such as Steve Wynn or Sheldon Adelson, but rather a headphone industry executive.

Fred Khalilian, the new COO of Monster, is slated to open the company's gambling site, PokerTribe.com, on or before December 15, according to a new report in Digital Trends, which first broke the story.

The headphone maker is attempting to succeed in a market that has been effectively shut until this point. But Monster, known for its audio and speake products, thinks it's found a way.

“The roadmap is unbelievable, fraught with laws, certifications, international law, gaming commissions, all that stuff. Very, very complex,” Monster CEO Noel Lee exclusively told Digital Trends. “But [Fred] has overcome. He’s found his niche, he’s worked his way through the government, through the Federal Trade Commission, through all of that, with a strategy that’s built around the American Indians.”

