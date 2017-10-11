Facebook to launch new virtual reality headset, 'Oculus Go'

Facebook Inc plans to release a new virtual reality headset that does not require a separate computer to operate, allowing for more mobile uses than the company's existing Oculus Rift product, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg, speaking at a conference for virtual reality developers, said the "Oculus Go" device would cost $199 and ship early next year.

Facebook has invested heavily in virtual reality hardware, expecting that the technology could one day move from a niche interest to a widely used platform for gaming, communication and business applications.

This story originally appeared on FoxBusiness.com.