Google Pixel 2 may disappoint fans with this feature

The Google Pixel 2 could come with a feature that might disappoint many awaiting its big arrival.

Google is planning to bundle the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the upcoming Google Pixel 2 line, Android Police and XDA Developers are reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the company's plans. The feature will put the Google Pixel 2's power about in line with some of its top competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the Essential Phone, and the LG V30.

While that might sound like a good thing at first, the fact that Google might have opted for the chip might actually be a disappointment.

Last month, a report from serial leaker Evan Blass suggested Google was actually planning the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 for its Pixel 2 smartphone line. The smartphones would be the first to come with the feature and could have made the Google Pixel 2 the most powerful Android handset on the market.

More: Google Pixel 2 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

Although it might sound like the latest news is one word against another, The Verge also pointed out that a recently discovered FCC filing for the Pixel 2 points to at least one version of the smartphone shipping with the Snapdragon 835.

But there might still be a glimmer of hope. Blass said on his Twitter page Tuesday night (Sept. 5) that his source, who "has proven accurate time after time," is still saying that the smartphone would ship with the Snapdragon 836. So at this point, he says, he has no reason to believe anything else.

Still, a processor choice won't make or break the Google Pixel 2. After all, the Snapdragon 835 is still a solid processor.

And aside from the built-in chip, the Pixel 2 should come with a host of appealing features, including a big display that might cover its face, as well as Android Oreo on the software side. The Google Pixel 2 is also expected to ship with a new and improved camera to take on some of the competitors that have tried to stake claim to offering the very best.

Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 2 smartphone at some point in early October.