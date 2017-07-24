Great white shark lurks off California beach in stunning drone video

A stunning drone-shot video shows a great white shark swimming off a Southern California beach.

The drone footage was shot by Tyler Martindale, reports KEYT News Channel 3. Martindale says that the huge predator was about 656 feet south of Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County.

The video, which was shot on Saturday morning, clearly shows the shark swimming back and forth.

Martindale said that the shark was about 10 feet long. While the great white was far away, it was still close enough to swim closer to the shore, according to Martindale.

Sharks in California waters have been getting plenty of attention recently.

A kayaker and a paddle boarder were involved in terrifying great white shark attacks off the coast of Santa Barbara last week. In one incident, a kayak was attacked about a quarter of a mile offshore, with the shark leaving a 15-inch diameter bite mark in the boat. Although shaken, the kayaker was unharmed.

A paddle boarder had a similar scare just hours earlier near Santa Barbara’s Goleta Beach. County Park Rangers confirmed that an 8-foot Great White bit the nose and rail off a paddleboard, knocking a man into the water. Like the kayaker, the man was also unhurt.

City of Santa Barbara beaches posted a 48-hour shark advisory Thursday.

Earlier this month the beaches of a popular surfing community in Santa Cruz, Calif. were partially shut down after a shark attacked a kayak.