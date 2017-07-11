Amazon says Alexa device could not call 911

An Amazon Alexa device made headlines this week after it was reported that the device called 911 during a domestic dispute in New Mexico. But Amazon is disputing that claim.

Local law enforcement officials in New Mexico said the Alexa’s ability to contact authorities “definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.”

The Alexa allegedly called emergency officials during a domestic dispute at a residence in Tijeras.

During the dispute, Eduardo Barros, who is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, asked, “Did you call the sheriff?” according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

The complaint claimed the Amazon Alexa device overheard this remark, and apparently called 911 – all on its own.

But Amazon says that’s not possible.

“Alexa calling and messaging does not support 911 calls,” Amazon told Fox News via email.

The Amazon Alexa, or Echo, can make calls only if the user syncs their contacts with the Alexa App, according to the online shopping giant’s website.

After allegedly getting an emergency call from the device, authorities contacted the victim’s cell phone. “Barros saw the caller ID and threw (the victim) to the floor. Barros then kicked her while on the ground at least 10 times in the face and stomach,” FOX 8 reported of the criminal complaint.

FOX 8 said it’s not clear how the 911 operators knew to respond to the victim via her cell phone.

This incident isn’t the first time an Amazon Alexa has been involved with the law.

Police in Arkansas wanted access to an Alexa’s recordings to use as possible evidence in a murder case from November 2015. Amazon initially refused to comply with the police warrants, but eventually agreed to release recordings from the device.