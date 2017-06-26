Super Nintendo to be rebooted this fall for high-definition TV

Launched originally in 1991, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be resurrected this fall for a whole new generation.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition contains 21 pre-installed classic games and can be used on any high-definition TV using the included HDMI cable.

The mini system — featuring classics such as "Super Mario World," "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past," "Super Mario Kart," "Super Metroid" and "F-ZERO" — will be released on Sept. 29 for $79.99.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

This reboot is a follow-up to the NES Classic Edition retro video game console, which burst onto the scene last year and ended up being one of the most sought-after items of the 2016 holiday season. It has since been discontinued.