Video Games
It's not too late to get Nintendo's discontinued NES Classic Edition on Amazon
As quickly as it came, the NES Classic Edition is now gone. This awesome little retro video game console burst onto the scene last year and ended up being one of the most sought-after items of the 2016 holiday season. So naturally, Nintendo discontinued it. If you didn't manage to get your hands on an NES Classic Edition before it was cancelled, we have some bittersweet news: you can still buy one right now even though it's been discontinued, but you'll have to pay a premium. Just make sure you pick a seller with good feedback (or you could get this $22 console instead that can play every NES game that ever existed).
More From BGR
Here are some highlights from the Amazon page:
- The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and pre-loaded with 30 games
- The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more
- Includes a standard HDMI cable
- Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter
- Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately