7 unique tech gifts for dad

Shopping for the man in your life this Father's Day does not have to be a challenge! Surprise him with a tech gift to fit any personality or interest.
From the coffee lover and home chef to an athelete, these are 7 tech gadgets that he will love. Keep in mind these gifts range in price and some items are a splurge.
-
1. Robo C2
Robo, maker of 3D printing hardware, materials and content, empowers any consumers with the ability to create with its Robo C2. Compact and designed for ease-of-use right out of the box, Robo invites beginners to advanced printers to use their imagination to design and create. Plus, you can take your creativity anywhere at any time with Wi-Fi connectivity that enables remote printing control via the Robo app. Perfect for hobbyists and pros alike, now Dads who tinker and create can have the world at their fingertips. Price: $799
-
2. VYPER vibrating foam roller
HYPERICE, the leader in recovery and performance technology and creator of VYPER, has a vibrating foam roller perfect for athletes, weekend warriors and dads into fitness. The technology uses pressure to deliver three speeds of high frequency vibration deep into muscles to help maintain mobility and overall health, ensuring that dads will be just as active well into their senior years. Price: $199
-
3. ZenFone 3 Zoom
ZenFone 3 Zoom confines compromise to history. They've combined the industry’s best smartphone-camera technologies and innovative dual-lens optics with its ƒ/1.7 SONY IMX362 sensor and 2.3x optical zoom camera, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ S625 processor and ASUS SuperPixel™ Engine and its 5000mAh battery. The upshot is unparalleled smartphone photography ready to capture every scenario, the moment you need. Price: $329
-
4. KitchenAid Precision Press Coffee Maker
KitchenAid Precision Press Coffee Maker easily brews up to 25oz of classic French press coffee. It inclused an integrated scale and timer in the handle for a precise, full-bodied brew. It is cordless, and battery operated. Price: $149.99
-
5. ASUS PROB9440UA
The B9440 provides the enviable ultra-lightness, durable robustness and larger display necessary to remain on top of business anytime and anywhere in the world. Professionally designed in every aspect, the world's lightest 14" business notebook is armed with US military grade reliability plus the ingenious 14" full HD display on a smaller 13" chassis. Even the iconic angular edges of the B9440 embody the purpose-driven spirit of a serious business notebook. Now that's the smarter way for your business anytime and anywhere globally. Price: $850
-
6. 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker
Prepare up to four delicious Belgian-style waffles at a time with the KRUPS GQ502 Belgian waffle maker. The unit provides five adjustable browning levels, from light to dark, making it easy to accommodate individual preferences. Red and green indicator lights and an audible “ready” beep let you know when the KRUPS waffle maker is on, ready to bake, and when waffles have finished baking—no guesswork involved. The baked waffles come with extra-deep pockets, perfect for filling with maple syrup, powdered sugar, jam, or even cream cheese or fresh fruits. The stainless-steel waffle maker features removable die-cast plates with a nonstick coating, which ensures effortless food release and quick cleanup. Price: $50.00
-
7. vivoactive HR
Run, bike, swim, golf, ski and more with vívoactive HR. Its GPS-enabled built-in sports apps track your stats while smart notifications allow you to stay connected, all so you can keep your life in balance. vívoactive HR continues to track activity throughout your day by counting steps and floors climbed as well as monitoring sleep and calculating intensity minutes. You won’t have to worry about this watch keeping up with you. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 8 days in watch/activity tracking mode or up to 13 hours using GPS. Price- $199
-