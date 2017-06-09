Major leak shows that Google's Pixel 2 will be just as exciting as the iPhone 8

It's finally here, the first serious Google Pixel 2 leak that tells us more about Google's next-gen flagship than just its codename. A benchmark test for the Google Pixel XL 2 has appeared online, listing several details about the handset, including evidence that Google's new phone should be just as exciting as the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy S8.

What do these handsets have in common? The almost bezel-less screen design. The Galaxy S8 is already available in stores, while the iPhone 8 is also expected to feature tiny bezels all around the display.

Discovered by WinFuture, the benchmark says the phone will have a 5.6-inch display with 2K resolution (that's 2560 x 1312), a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other features include a 12-megapixel camera with 4K video recording, a 7-megapixel front camera with 4K video recording, and Android 7.1.1 operating system. Here's a screenshot of the benchmark result:

What stands out looking at these specs is the resolution, which indicates the phone will have an aspect ratio of almost 2:1 -- that's in line with the 18.5:9 aspect ratio introduced by devices like the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8. Long story short, this means Google and HTC are pursuing an all-screen design for the next Google Pixel family of devices, giving fans an opportunity to own a phone that offers the best of both worlds: Cutting-edge specs and pure Android software, along with the beautiful all-screen design that's so trendy right now.

There are no images of the handset at this time, but they will surely arrive in the near future as we get closer to the phone's launch.