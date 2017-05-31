Covfefe lives: Twitter comes up with funny memes after Trump tweet

Almost immediately after President Trump tweeted covfefe, sending Twitter into a frenzy, users of the social media platform did their best to poke fun at the situation.

There were countless memes created by users, including several who thought Trump may have been talking about coffee.

Here are a few:

Trump, who tweets from his iPhone, poked fun at the situation this morning asking his more than 30 million followers to figure out what covfefe means.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!," the President wrote on Twitter.

During the President's trip to Europe and Asia, where he met with several heads of state, including at the G7 summit, he sent out few messages on the platform.

Since the President has returned from his trip, he has been active, tweeting about a variety of topics, including the trade situation with Germany, his plans for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, as well as the Paris Accord.