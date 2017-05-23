Residents in Manchester offer those stranded #RoomforManchester

Residents in Manchester are using the hashtag #RoomforManchester to offer a place to stay for those displaced after the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert.

Metro U.K. reported that trains into the city have been canceled, and there are concertgoers without a place to go. Many hotels in the city have offered children separated from their parents free rooms.

One woman posted on Twitter, “If you need bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. –I’m 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they’re open!” Another posted, “Spare bed, 2 sofas, tea & chargers for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight. Outside centre but can pick up/drive home.”

At least 19 people were killed and 59 others were injured Monday when an explosion rocked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they were treating the blast at Manchester Arena as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise."