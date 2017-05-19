One retailer has the Nintendo Switch in stock right now

Ladies and gentlemen, something unheard of is happening right now -- you have not one, not two, but three different options to purchase a Nintendo Switch right now. Considering how difficult it is to find Nintendo's hot new video game console, it's highly unlikely anything like this will happen again in the near future.

First, if you just want a console, you can get the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con on Amazon right now. You'll have to pay a premium though, and you'll have to make sure you choose a seller with good feedback ratings.

Second, you can order a new Nintendo Switch bundle on GameStop. While supplies last, GameStop has a special Nintendo Switch bundle in stock. It costs $499.99 includes three hot games you're going to want to buy anyway -- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Has Been Heroes -- as well as the two forthcoming Zelda DLC packs and a 64GB microSD card.

Finally, you can run out right now, and we do mean RIGHT NOW, and you'll find the Nintendo Switch in stock at Toys"R"Us locations across the country.

"Nintendo Switch is returning to store shelves at Toys"R"Us this week!" Nintendo said in its announcement. "On Friday, May 19, all Toys"R"Us stores nationwide will have a limited inventory of the super-hot console. Much like our previous Nintendo Switch inventory drops, we recommend that customers get in line before doors open on Friday morning for a chance to purchase."

The bottom line is if you choose to go this route, you should get off your behind right now and run to the nearest store because inventory isn't going to last very long at all.

Of course, once you get your new Switch, don't forget to order a few top games:

This story was originally published on BGR.