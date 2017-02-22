This is not a drill: NES Classic Edition is finally back in stock on Amazon

Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill. The NES Classic Edition console you've been dying to get your hands on ever since before the holidays last year is finally back in stock on Amazon. What's more, you can order one right now and your unit will arrive at your house THIS WEEK thanks to free Prime shipping! The Amazon site currently says that the NES Classic Edition is indeed in stock starting right now, so place your order as soon as possible before it disappears yet again.
Here are some highlights from the product page:
- The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and pre-loaded with 30 games
- The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man,
- Final Fantasy, and dozens more
- Includes a standard HDMI cable
- Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter
- Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately