New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard heads to DL after contracting hand-foot-and-mouth disease

New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday after the righty contracted hand-foot-and-mouth disease, officials said

Syndergaard likely caught the virus, considered rare in adults, when he made an appearance at a kids’ baseball camp last Thursday during the All-Star break, the team said. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the disease could be the reason why Syndergaard’s velocity was down during Friday’s game against the New York Yankees.

“Hand-foot-and-mouth, are you serious? I guess it's very uncommon in adults, period," Callaway said Sunday. "It's kind of odd. Maybe the first DL stint in Major League Baseball with hand-foot-and-mouth? I don't know. A record or something.”

Callaway added: “It took its toll the other night. He had trouble breathing, and that's why you saw his velo down. During the game, we couldn't quite figure it out. But I put my hands on his legs to talk to him when he came out, and I felt his legs shaking. He was just weak and run down.”

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is usually seen in children under 10, according to WebMD.com. The medical website said the virus is characterized by “a rash of small blister-like sores on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and in the mouth. Symptoms include fever, sore throat and headache.”

The virus is contagious and can pass from one person to another through saliva or fluid from blisters -- meaning anyone who touched a ball hurled by Syndergaard on Friday could be at risk. But no other members of the team have shown symptoms of the disease so far, Callaway said.

“It's not a long-term thing and hopefully he misses one start,” Mets assistant GM John Ricco said.

Syndergaard has a 2.89 ERA in 13 starts this season for the Mets. He has also recorded 83 strikeouts. Syndergaard may have been a trade chip for the woeful Mets, but the latest health news is likely to complicate any efforts to deal him. Syndergaard had only recently returned from a stint on the disabled list when he contracted the disease.

The disease usually passes within a week. The only treatment is a pain reliever such as acetaminophen, according to WebMD.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.