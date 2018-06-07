World Cup qualifiers: The 32 soccer teams heading to the tournament

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off later this month, 32 teams will compete for the championship.

Because Russia is hosting the World Cup, its team automatically qualified for the tournament.

Here’s a look at all of the teams that qualified for the World Cup, in alphabetical order by region, according to FIFA:

Africa

Egypt

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

Asia

Australia

IR Iran

Japan

Korea Republic

Saudi Arabia

Europe

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Serbia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

North, Central America and Caribbean

Costa Rica

Mexico

Panama

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Peru

Uruguay