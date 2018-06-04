Dwight Clark, former San Francisco 49ers receiver known for 'The Catch,' dies at 61 after ALS battle

Dwight Clark, who made one of the most famous catches in NFL history, died Monday -- 15 months after he announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 61.

Clark's wife, Kelly, announced his death on Twitter, saying that she had lost her "best friend and husband."

"He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most," Kelly Clark wrote. "I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS."

A two-time Pro Bowler, Clark played for nine years with the San Francisco 49ers and became known as one of quarterback Joe Montana's most reliable receivers. But his career was defined by a play known simply as "The Catch."

With less than a minute to play in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, the 49ers trailed Dallas 27-21. Facing a third down at the Dallas 6, Montana rolled out to his right and lofted a pass that appeared to be sailing out of bounds.

Clark leaped up in the back of the end zone and hauled in the winning pass with his fingertips, giving the 49ers a 28-27 win and sending the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl. Two weeks later, the 49ers won the first of their five championships by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21.

Clark made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 1982, a strike-shortened season in which he caught 60 passes despite playing in just nine games. He added a second Super Bowl ring to his collection following the 1984 season when the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16.

Clark retired after the 1987 season and got into the management side of football. In 1999, the reborn Cleveland Browns hired him to be their general manager and director of football operations. Over Clark's three seasons in charge of personnel, the Browns went a combined 12-36. Clark resigned prior to the 2002 season after head coach Butch Davis demanded control over personnel decisions.

In March 2017, Clark announced he had been diagnosed with ALS. In an open letter, he said he had been experiencing symptoms since 2015. By the time Clark went public with his diagnosis, he said he was no longer able to button his shirt.

"While I’m still trying to wrap my head around the challenge I will face with this disease over the coming years," Clark wrote, "the only thing I know is that I’m going to fight like hell and live every day to the fullest."

