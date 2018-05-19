Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

Justify wins Preakness Stakes on way to possible Triple Crown

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Justify with jockey Mike Smith atop wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday in Baltimore. Bravazo with Luis Saez aboard wins second with Tenfold with Ricardo Santana Jr. atop places.

Justify with jockey Mike Smith atop wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday in Baltimore. Bravazo with Luis Saez aboard wins second with Tenfold with Ricardo Santana Jr. atop places.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Justify won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The horse's victory in the fog and mud brought him closer in his quest to score the coveted Triple Crown, after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

Preakness is the "Middle Jewel in the legendary Triple Crown where the best horses and jockeys compete for a chance at the ultimate prize in thoroughbred racing," according to the race website. "If it doesn't happen here, it doesn't happen."

May 19, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) celebrates after winning the 143rd running Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - 10844392

Jockey Mike Smith aboard Justify celebrates after winning the 143rd running Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.  (Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Justify, who was favored to win the race, and his jockey, Mike Smith, defeated seven other horses.

"He got a little tired," Smith said. "This is his hardest race that he's had."

Competitors Bravazo and Tenfold finished in second and third place, respectively, in the 1 3/16-mile race.

May 19, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Mike Smith aboard Justify (7), Ricardo Santana, Jr. aboard Tenfold (6), and Luis Saez aboard Bravazo (8) race during the 143rd running Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - 10844390

Horses ran in the fog and mud during the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.  (Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Justify's record now stands at 5-0 as he looks on to the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 9. If the horse wins there, it would be trainer Bob Baffert's second Triple Crown victory in four years.

"I'm so happy that we got it done," Baffert said. "I've never had one run that fast here."

It's also the sixth time in six tries that Baffert has won the Preakness after winning the Kentucky Derby. His seven Preakness victories matches the record set by R.W. Walden in the 1800s.

The weather in Baltimore on Saturday was similar to the rainy, muddy conditions Justify faced during the Kentucky Derby

Fox News' Jennifer Earl and The Associated Press contributed to this report.