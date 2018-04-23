Girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys' David Irving makes, then retracts domestic violence claims

The girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving accused him of domestic violence Monday, then issued a statement retracting her claims hours later.

Angela Sanchez said that she and Irving had gotten into a "vocal argument" at their Frisco, Tex. home Sunday that "spilled out into our front yard." She added that neighbors became concerned and called 911.

"I was very upset and made some allegations that were false at the time due to our vocal argument and our emotional state," she said. "I had no intentions of getting David into trouble, I was just very emotional and upset.

"I would like to be clear, although our relationship is not prefect [sic], we love one another and David did not put his hands on me at any time," Sanchez added.

Earlier Monday, a series of posts on Irving's Twitter account accused the 24-year-old of being "manipulative and a liar."

"Who moves the mother of their child to Texas wit [sic] no family just to beat her up and put her in the streets no clothes no shoes," read the next post, while a third added "And wait till y’all find out about his failed drug tests."

The tweets directed users to Sanchez's Instagram page. The Dallas Morning News reported that a woman by that name accused Irving of domestic abuse in 2013, while he was a student at Iowa State. Those charges were later dropped.

Irving posted on Facebook: "Excuse the [Twitter] posts, my ex hacked me because I kicked her out for cheating ... Again lol."

After Sanchez's initial allegations, Frisco police told the Morning News they were investigating Irving on claims related to assault with bodily injury, assault by impeding breath and unlawful restraint.

Irving was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2015, only to be cut that September. He was picked up by the Cowboys and recorded four sacks and forced four fumbles in 2016. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Ultimately, Irving played in eight games in 2017, recording seven sacks and forcing a fumble.