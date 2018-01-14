Dennis Rodman arrested, charged with DUI

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was arrested in Southern California Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Johnson said officers stopped Rodman for a traffic violation shortly after 11 p.m. Johnson said Rodman failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a Breathalyzer, on which he blew more than the .08 legal limit.

Johnson told City News Service that Rodman, 56, was cooperative with the officers and was released from jail Saturday morning.

Known for his rebounding skills and off-court antics, Rodman played in the NBA for 14 seasons. He won five championships, two with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bulls and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rodman has made international news in recent years through his travels to North Korea. He visited the totalitarian nation twice in 2013, a third time in 2014 and a fourth time this past June. On the first two trips, Rodman met personally with dictator Kim Jong Un and described him as a "friend for life."