USC quarterback Sam Darnold to enter NFL Draft

University of Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold announced Wednesday that he will enter this spring's NFL Draft, where he is expected to be a top pick.

"After talking to my immediate family, very close friends, and many people who have helped me throughout my life, I have made the decision to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft," Darnold said in a video posted on Instagram.

The 20-year-old thanked his high school and college coaches before concluding the video with the USC cheer, "Fight on."

A third-year sophomore, Darnold was named the starting quarterback for the Trojans three games into the 2016 season. He completed 67 percent of his passes and threw 31 touchdowns compared to just nine interceptions.

Darnold's national coming-out party came in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. He threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns, as USC rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat Penn State, 52-49.

USC finished the 2016 season with a record of 10-3. The Trojans were ranked No. 3 in the final AP poll and widely expected to be a contender for the college football playoff. However, Darnold's performance in 2017 did not match his gaudy 2016 numbers. He completed a lower percentage of his passes (63 percent) and threw 13 interceptions, compared to just 26 touchdowns as losses to Washington State and Notre Dame knocked USC out of the playoff picture.

In Darnold's final college game, against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and lost two fumbles on sacks. In all, Darnold lost eight fumbles in 2017.

The Cleveland Browns, who finished the 2017 NFL season with an 0-16 record, hold the first and fourth overall picks in the draft, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts hold the second and third overall pick, respectively, while the Denver Broncos round out the top five.