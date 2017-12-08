Social media reaction to Shohei Ohtani signing with Angels

Friday was a monumental day for the Los Angeles Angels.

The club signed Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, a player who can hit, pitch and play in the outfield with Mike Trout.

As Otani selected the Angels over other clubs (Padres, Mariners and Dodgers to name a few), the clubis feelin' pretty good right now.

Today, the #Angels released the following statement regarding Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/IpDTJnfIie — Angels (@Angels) December 8, 2017

Agent (not from CAA) on Ohtani signing: Eppler made this happen. 100% all him. He has been on Ohtani since he was in HS and I will bet he absolutely crushed the presentation. This is a credit to him. Eppler visited Japan while with NYY and after becoming LAA GM in Oct. 2015. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 8, 2017

Angels get ohtani — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2017

#Angels this winter: Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton, Kevin Maitan. So far. Mike Trout, three years from free agency, has got to be feeling pretty good about his team's direction. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) December 8, 2017

The sweepstakes is over! Shohei Ohtani will sign with the Angels, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/vPA14djSDS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 8, 2017

