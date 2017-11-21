Gabby Douglas, Olympic gymnast, says sports doctor abused her

Olympic gold gymnast Gabby Douglas came forward Tuesday with allegations that former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her, joining a list of other females who have accused the doctor of sexual misconduct.

In an Instagram post, Douglas said she was abused by Nassar when referencing comments she made last week about how women should “dress modestly and be classy” in response to fellow Olympic gold gymnast Aly Raisman’s accusations against Nassar.

please hear my heart A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Douglas said she didn’t see her comment as victim-shaming, “because I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you. It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar.”

“I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful,” Douglas continued.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist added: “I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them.”

LARRY NASSAR, FORMER USA GYMNASTICS DOCTOR, PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

Douglas caused controversy on social media Friday after she said it’s a responsibility for “women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.”

But in her Instagram post, she said that she doesn’t “advocate victim shaming/blaming in any way, shape or form!”

Nassar has been accused of molesting several girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, including Raisman and Olympic teammate McKayla Maroney.

The sports doctor could face at least 25 years in prison after he pleads guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault, The Associated Press reported.

Girls who have testified against him said Nassar molested them with his hands when they needed medical attention for gymnastics injuries — sometimes while a parent was in the room with them.

Nassar also is awaiting a separate sentencing in federal court on child pornography charges.

