Aly Raisman, Olympic gymnastics star, says she was sexually abused by disgraced doctor

Aly Raisman -- one of the most celebrated recent Olympic stars -- said she, like fellow "Fierce Five" gymnast McKayla Maroney, was sexually abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Raisman, who captained the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning teams, detailed in an upcoming book the abuse she said she suffered at the hands of disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The 23-year-old's book, “Fierce,” is set to be released Nov. 14.

Raisman spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview slated to air Sunday regarding the alleged sex abuse she endured from the doctor who spent more than two decades working with top athletes at USA Gymnastics.

Nassar is currently in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Nassar, who was also a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State, is awaiting trial on charges in three separate cases alleging he sexually molested a total of nine girls, including eight who were gymnasts seeking treatment for injuries.

MCKAYLA MARONEY, OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST, SAYS DOCTOR MOLESTED HER

Nassar has since had his medical license revoked and is being sued by more than 100 people who have made similar charges against him.

Raisman told “60 Minutes” she spoke with the FBI regarding Nassar after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The six-time Olympic medal winner, who has won three gold medals, said she was angry when people asked why she didn't come forward about Nassar sooner.

“Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up? Why not look at 'what about the culture?' What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?” Raisman told “60 Minutes.”

She added: “I am angry. I'm really upset because it's been -- I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just, I can't. Every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think, I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this."

Raisman is only the most-recent high-profile gymnast to say she was abused by Nassar. Last month, Olympic gold medalist Maroney said she was molested by Nassar for years.

“I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US for the U.S. Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team," Maroney wrote on Twitter. "Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.’ It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport.”

Raisman has demanded USA Gymnastics chang its policies following the allegations against Nassar. USA Gymnastics ordered a review last fall and said it adopted a “safe sport policy that requires mandatory reporting of suspicions of sexual abuse and also sets standards to prevent inappropriate interaction between athletes and adults,” CBS News reported.

"USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed," the organization told “60 Minutes” in a statement. “We want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.