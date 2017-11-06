Maurice Jones-Drew working on finishing UCLA degree (VIDEO)
What happens when football ends?
For Maurice Jones-Drew, it means, finishing his UCLA degree.
The former NFL running back and UCLA star, who was recently inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, appeared in a video for 'The Players Tribune' on Monday where he detailed his plans to keep his promise to his grandmother.
For @MJD, its about finishing what you started. We return with him to @UCLA with @Hyundai to see what it will take to finish his degree. pic.twitter.com/KazTGTanvn
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 6, 2017