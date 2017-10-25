Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler officially ruled out for Thursday's game vs. Ravens

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was officially ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens with cracked ribs.

Left guard Anthony Steen has been ruled out because of a foot injury.Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is questionable because of a knee injury.

Receiver DeVante Parker is questionable because of an ankle injury, but returned to practice this week and might play for the first time since Week 5.

