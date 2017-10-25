Chargers' Travis Benjamin named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Travis Benjamin has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The Chargers' receiver and punt returner earned the fourth weekly accolade of his career, and the first since 2015.

Congrats, @TravisBenjamin3! He was just named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/7uJah7wFTT — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 25, 2017

During LA's 21-0 win over Denver, Benjamin got the scoring started with a 65-yard punt return for a score in the first quarter. It was the first PR for a TD for the Chargers since 2012.

Benjamin ended the day with 88 punt return yards and added a 42-yard touchdown catch.