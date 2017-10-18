NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: All players 'should' stand for national anthem

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he believes all players “should” stand for the national anthem – but stopped short of imposing a rule on standing for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Goodell, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said it is important for the league and its players to honor and respect “our flag and our country.

“We are not afraid of the tough conversations,” he added. “Out of those discussions, [players] understand that owners and the NFL do really care about the issues.”

The commissioner’s comments come just hours after President Trump slammed the league for its decision to “not force” players to stand for the anthem.

“The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country!” Trump tweeted early Wednesday.

Goodell, who has been in New York City with teams owners for their annual fall meeting, defended the athletes who have been taking a knee in protest, saying they are “not doing this to be disrespectful to the flag, but they understand how it’s being interpreted.”

“We want our players to stand. We’re going to continue to encourage them to stand,” he said.