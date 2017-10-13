Carolina Panthers fan punches spectator in disturbing video

The NFL is investigating a disturbing video showing a Carolina Panthers fan pummeling another spectator during Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A post shared by Sean Girvan (@seangirvan) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

The incident began after the victim objected to the Panthers fan's refusal to sit down, according to the Instagram user who posted the video.

“We take all of these [incidents] very seriously,” the league told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, adding it was in contact with Panthers security.

The video shows the Panthers fan landing numerous punches to the victim’s face, leaving him dripping with blood. The man then leaves the section with the woman sitting next to him.

The person sitting next to the victim, wearing Eagles gear, and another man, in a Panthers jersey, tried to break up the vicious attack.

Philadelphia defeated Carolina 28-23 to improve to a 5-1 overall record – the best in the NFC.