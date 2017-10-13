Carolina Panthers fan arrested, accused of punching spectator in video

A man has been arrested in connection with a disturbing video showing a Carolina Panthers fan punching another spectator during Thursday night's NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that Kyle Adam Maraghy had been arrested and charged with simple assault in connection with the incident, which was videoed and posted on Instagram late Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

The assault began after the victim, a 62-year-old man, objected to the suspect's refusal to sit down during the game, according to the Instagram user who posted the video.

The Panthers fan in the video, since identified as Maraghy, landed numerous punches to the victim’s face, leaving him dripping with blood. He then left the seating section, accompanied by the woman sitting next to him.

The person sitting next to the victim, wearing Eagles gear, and another man in a Panthers jersey tried to break up the vicious attack.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported that the victim filed a police report and was treated at the stadium for bruises and scratches.

Earlier Thursday, Panthers Executive Director of Risk Management Lance Emory confirmed that the club had "identified the perpetrator" and was working with local police.

"The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium," Emory said.

Philadelphia defeated Carolina 28-23 to improve to a 5-1 overall record – the best in the NFC.