Giants suspend CB Rodgers-Cromartie

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Giants have suspended cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie.

Coach Ben McAdoo announced the suspension Wednesday after practice without giving a reason. He said he had a meeting with the 31-year-old veteran on Tuesday night and Rodgers-Cromartie left the team Wednesday.

The timing could not be worse for the Giants. They are 0-5 after making the playoffs a year ago, and the suspension gives the impression that McAdoo is losing his team in just his second year as head coach.

McAdoo said his team had a great practice Wednesday when asked about the possibility of losing the team's confidence in him.

Rodgers-Cromartie had left the team facility and was not available for comment.

Most teammates did not hear about the Rodgers-Cromartie's situation until after practice.