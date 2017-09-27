Have the protests turned from racial injustice to Trump?

On Tuesday, TheLoose Cannons discussed whether the NFL's league-wide national anthem protests were in response to racial injustice or President Trump. Trump's comments and tweets that the NFL shoulddiscipline and "fire" players who do not stand for the anthemled to outrage all over the NFL.

This week, during the national anthem, many players either locked arms, knelt, or sat on the bench. Some teams decided to stay in the locker room.A few days later, the discussion regarding national anthem protests (and their purpose) has not wavered. Mike Costa and Steve Hartman discussed the situation, Colin Kaepernick, and what the next step might be for teams headed into Week 4 of the NFL season.