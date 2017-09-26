Packers sign tackle Ulrick John off Arizona practice squad

The Green Bay Packers' injury woes keep piling up.

The Packers signed tackle Ulrick John off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday and placed fellow tackle Kyle Murphy on injured reserve.

Murphy has started three games this year in place of Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari, appearing at left tackle in the season opener and right tackle in Week 2 and Week 3.

A seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, John spent his rookie season on IR after suffering an ankle injury, before joining the Miami Dolphins midway through the 2015 season.

John was signed off the Dolphins' practice squad by the Dolphins in 2016, before landing back on the Cardinals' practice squad to start the 2017 season.