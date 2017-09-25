Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

Below are players available in more than half of fantasy leagues. As an owner, you need to gauge several factors: How aggressive are your opponents? How much of your free agent acquisition budget do you have left?

And how will the player you're trying to add perform the rest of the season?

GERONIMO ALLISON, WR, Green Bay Packers (owned in 13 percent of leagues, according to CBSSports.com)

He was on everyone's radar this week because of the injury to Randall Cobb (shoulder). Allison didn't disappoint, with six receptions for 122 yards. All fantasy owners want a Packers receiver, as Aaron Rodgers is not only one of the best quarterbacks in the game but with a leaky defense and subpar running game, he will be forced to put the ball in the air often. The problem, though, is that the shoulder injury to Cobb is likely not serious and he could return as soon as Thursday versus Chicago, which could once again relegate Allison to a backup role.

BRANDON COLEMAN, WR, New Orleans Saints (7 percent)

The entire Saints receiving corps ate Sunday as Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, and Coleman all scored. The Saints have the same problems the Packers do. They can't play much defense and the running game hasn't materialized early this season. Perhaps that changes but it would seem unlikely. Another word of caution, though, as Willie Snead is scheduled to return from his three-game suspension next week and he could take away targets from Coleman and Ginn. Still, when the Saints are playing at home in that dome, you can do worse than starting Coleman.

ROBERT WOODS, WR, Los Angeles Rams (4 percent)

Remember when Woods was going to be the top receiver for the Rams? He was signed in free agency before the team drafted Cooper Kupp and traded for Sammy Watkins. He announced his presence again Thursday with six receptions for 108 yards. With bye weeks coming up you should claim Woods. The Rams' passing game isn't nearly as inept as was once feared and Tavon Austin and Watkins are currently in the concussion protocol.

WENDELL SMALLWOOD, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (17 percent)

Corey Clement (0 percent) is also in play here. Darren Sproles left the game Sunday due to a wrist and knee injuries that will put him on IR. Someone has to run for Philadelphia and any starting RB has value but the Eagles are likely to continue to use a rotation system and LeGarrette Blount will still be the short yardage and goal line back. You don't want to spend too much FAAB here but if you're desperate, something is better than nothing.

MATT BREIDA, RB, San Francisco 49ers (13 percent)

He's not the starting running back for the 49ers but history tells us that it is only a matter of time until Carlos Hyde goes down with an injury. Hyde left Thursday's game several times with a hip problem. Adding Breida would be a gamble but if you have a dead spot on your roster, it's better to add him now for a couple of bucks rather than wait until he possibly starts and his value explodes.

CHARLES CLAY, TE, Buffalo Bills (41 percent)

Clay is not someone who is just someone you pick up for a week or two. Clay is the main target for Tyrod Taylor, especially in the red zone. Going back to last season, Clay has now caught six touchdown passes in his last six games. He's a starting tight end not only right now but for the immediate future, too. It's not like the Bills are loaded with top receivers. Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones may be in time, but they aren't now. Clay is on pace right now to have the best season of his career.

VERNON DAVIS, TE, Washington Redskins (5 percent)

This is for all of you Jordan Reed owners. It should come as no shock that Reed was inactive due to a rib injury. His history tells us that he is usually hurt and quite often a game time decision. It may be easier just to have Davis on your roster to cover yourself when Reed is questionable to play. Davis was one a perennial All-Pro and while he may not be a star anymore, he's still a useful tight end in the Washington offense. You were warned during the summer that drafting Reed was a gamble but you did it anyway. It's now time to make the best of that situation.