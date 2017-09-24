Watch: National anthem singer at Falcons-Lions game takes a knee on word 'brave'

Protests rippling across the NFL on Sunday weren't limited to owners and players taking a knee or locking arms.

Rico LaVelle, a Detroit artist who sang the national anthem ahead of the Lions’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, took a knee as he sang the word "brave" and raised his fist at the song's conclusion.

His move came as more than 100 players around the NFL used Sunday's games to take a knee, lock arms or simply remain in the locker room to avoid the national anthem altogether.

The events on Sunday, in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick's protest against police treatment of African-Americans, were also partly a reaction to President Donald Trump's tweets and comments at an Alabama rally calling for NFL owners to fire players that take a knee during the anthem.